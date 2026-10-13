Iticket Now Available In ABB Mobile!

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) ABB, committed to being a lifestyle partner for its customers, continues to create new opportunities to make their everyday lives easier and more convenient. The country's leading ticketing platform, iTicket, has now been fully integrated into the ABB mobile app.

Thanks to this exciting new feature, ABB mobile users can access the full range of iTicket's functionalities directly within the app.

Customers can now browse upcoming concerts, theatre performances and other cultural events, select their preferred seats, and complete payments quickly and securely - all within ABB mobile, without having to enter any additional information. QR tickets for entry to events are also available directly through the app.

The integration also allows customers to access their personal iTicket accounts through ABB mobile. Users can easily log in to their iTicket accounts, view previously purchased tickets and manage their personal information without leaving the ABB mobile app.

ABB mobile continues to bring together a wide range of services on a single platform to meet customers' everyday needs. Further integrations are planned as part of the Bank's ongoing efforts to expand the app's capabilities and enhance the customer experience.

For more information about ABB's modern, practical and comprehensive range of products and services, customers can visit the Bank's branches and service offices, its official website at , contact the 937 Call Center, or follow ABB's official social media channels.