Vetty Announces New Leadership Team To Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation Of Hiring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glenn Argenbright Named CEO and Adi Nativ Appointed President and COO to Lead Vetty's Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, a leading hiring acceleration platform, today announced an expanded executive leadership team and a renewed commitment to technology innovation, backed by additional investment capital. The company is accelerating its adoption of artificial intelligence and automation across its platform and operations to help organizations screen, credential, hire and onboard talent faster, more accurately and with greater confidence.

Glenn Argenbright has joined as Chief Executive Officer, and Adi Nativ has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. Together with Vetty's existing leadership team, they will drive the company's next phase of growth, focusing on product innovation, operational efficiency, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

The appointments follow an infusion of additional growth capital, reinforcing Vetty's commitment to accelerating technology innovation, expanding its capabilities and scaling operations. The investment builds on the company's established technology platform, loyal customers and reputation for responsive service.

"The hiring process is overdue for meaningful transformation. AI and automation give us the opportunity to fundamentally improve how companies screen, credential, and onboard employees, making the process faster, more accurate, and more efficient," said Argenbright. "What attracted me to Vetty was the strength of its existing platform, its customers and its people. With the leadership team we're assembling and the capital we're committing, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build something truly exceptional."

As a founder, operator and CEO, Argenbright has built and guided numerous companies to successful exits, public listings and widespread enterprise adoption. His experience includes serving as CEO of two Nasdaq-listed companies specializing in large-scale identity verification, credentialing and authentication. During his tenure, these businesses played significant roles in some of the nation's largest credentialing initiatives for the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Argenbright is also the founder of Quake Capital, an early-stage investment firm with more than 300 investments, including one of the earliest investments in Vetty.

Adi Nativ brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses and leading go-to-market organizations. As President and COO, he will lead Vetty's go-to-market, business, and operations functions. Most recently, Nativ served as General Manager, North America, at XM Cyber. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Acre Security, KAZUAR Advanced Technologies and Oosto, now part of Metropolis.

"Vetty has an established technology platform, exceptional people and an incredibly loyal base of enterprise customers. Joining Glenn to help lead its transformation, and take a great company to an even greater one, is a unique opportunity," said Nativ. "My focus is on growing the business: expanding our go-to-market and partnerships, and using AI and automation to deliver faster hiring, greater confidence and a better experience for our customers, while building a more efficient and scalable company.”

Vetty's technology strategy will focus on practical AI applications, faster turnaround times and deeper integrations with major HR and enterprise platforms. Combined with expanded strategic partnerships and operational improvements, these initiatives are intended to help organizations reduce hiring friction, improve the candidate experience and move talent from offer to active employment more efficiently.

"Vetty has an exceptional foundation and a significant market opportunity," said Karl Anderson, Managing Partner of Viking Maccabee, a leading investor in Vetty. "Glenn brings decades of experience building successful technology companies and a deep understanding of the credentialing industry. Adi complements that with proven commercial and operational leadership. We believe this team has the vision and experience to execute an ambitious growth strategy, and we're committed to supporting them."

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a hiring acceleration platform that helps organizations streamline background screening, credentialing, hiring and onboarding. By combining technology, automation and responsive service, Vetty helps employers reduce the time from offer to active employment, improve the candidate experience and deliver measurable operational efficiencies. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Vetty...