Mammogen Appoints Diagnostics Industry Leader, Dr. Robert S. Epstein, To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished diagnostics and precision medicine leader brings decades of experience shaping the scientific, commercial and market success of category-defining companies across genomics, oncology and women's health

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammogen, a precision health diagnostics company pioneering a new biological dimension in breast cancer detection, today announced the appointment of Robert S. Epstein, M.D., M.S., to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Dr. Epstein has guided leading genomics, precision oncology, and women's health companies through transitions that have turned breakthrough science into clinically meaningful diagnostics across more than two decades. He served for more than 13 years on the Board of Directors of Illumina as genomic technologies transitioned into clinical medicine, and currently serves as Chairman of Veracyte, where he helped guide its evolution into a scaled cancer diagnostics enterprise with multiple tests addressing the diagnostic needs across various cancers. He previously served as Chairman of Decipher Biosciences through its acquisition by Veracyte and currently sits on the Board of PinkDx to support the next generation of women's gynecologic cancer diagnostics.

Together, those experiences have given Dr. Epstein an unusually deep understanding of what separates a promising diagnostic science-based company from a successful commercial diagnostic company capable of changing clinical practice, and how to build the evidence, market and regulatory strategies, infrastructure and leadership required to bridge that divide.

“Dr. Epstein has had a front-row seat to some of the most important transformations in modern diagnostics, and, in many cases, helped shape them,” said Elizabeth Cormier-May, Chief Executive Officer of Mammogen.“To have him choose to bring that experience to Mammogen at this moment is incredibly meaningful. We have extraordinary science and an enormous opportunity. He knows what it takes to turn both into a company that can define a category.”

He joins Mammogen at a defining moment. Mammogen is advancing genTRU-breast, its novel blood-based assay designed to identify biological signals associated with breast cancer at its earliest stages, through prospective clinical validation and toward commercialization. Dr. Epstein's appointment adds significant diagnostics, commercialization and governance experience to the company as it is translating its scientific foundation into a scalable clinical enterprise.

“Dr. Epstein's arrival on our board is a clear testament to the caliber of Mammogen's science, the strength of our leadership team, and the genuine scale of the opportunity before us,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairwoman of the Board of Mammogen.“He brings extraordinary depth to our governance and to Mammogen's impact in the diagnostic community as we push to elevate the standard of care for patients in the journey ahead.”

“Some of the most important advances in diagnostics come from recognizing what the existing clinical pathway is missing,” said Dr. Epstein.“Breast imaging has transformed early detection, but there remains a significant need for additional biological information that can complement what imaging can, and cannot, tell us. Mammogen has the opportunity to bring that missing dimension into the breast health pathway at scale. That combination of clinical need, differentiated biology and potential for impact is what makes this such a compelling company to help build.”

Dr. Epstein's appointment further bolsters Mammogen's leadership as the company advances toward prospective clinical readout and commercialization, bringing to its Board experience spanning the full arc of diagnostics innovation, from scientific validation and clinical adoption to commercial scale and category leadership.

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a predictive health company developing RNA-powered molecular diagnostics designed to detect real-time biological signals of disease earlier and with greater accessibility across the landscape of women's health, starting with breast cancer. The company's lead product, genTRU-breastTM, is a blood-based assay being developed to provide a real-time biologic signal that could complement imaging and support breast cancer detection, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. Mammogen's platform is built on scalable RNA biomarker discovery and computational interpretation, with a pipeline designed to expand into additional women's health applications over time.

Media Contact - Mammogen

Jessica Starman

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