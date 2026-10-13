Lantronix Introduces Spotter To Close The Compute Gap Holding Back Drone And Robot Autonomy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purpose-built, production-ready robotics platform combines onboard AI, vision, sensing and flight control at the size, power and cost small autonomous vehicles demand

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge Intelligence and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today introduced Spotter, a compact, cost-effective robotics platform that gives drone and robot makers the onboard compute, sensing and vehicle control to run autonomy. Lantronix is previewing Spotter this week at AUSA 2026 in Washington, D.C., with availability in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026.

Autonomy has become the defining requirement for unmanned systems, as operators manage more vehicles at once and coordinated swarms move from demonstrations to deployment. Yet a gap in the compute market has left builders with two poor options: low-end embedded boards that can't run meaningful AI, or GPU platforms whose cost, power and size make little sense for small, often attritable vehicles. Too many autonomy programs stall in that gap. Spotter was built to close it.

“Drone and robotics companies shouldn't have to choose between a board that can't think and a platform they can't afford to put on every vehicle,” said Saleel Awsare, president and CEO of Lantronix.“Spotter gives them the right amount of AI at the right size, power and cost, so they can stop wrestling with hardware and start deploying autonomy.”

Built for Autonomy, Not Adapted to It

Powered by the Qualcomm® DragonwingTM QCS6490, Spotter delivers up to 12.5 TOPS of AI performance at single digit watts on a 42 x 120 mm board. Unlike general-purpose development kits, it is engineered for drones and mobile robots, combining AI, vision, flight-grade sensing and vehicle control on one board. It retrofits into existing aerial, ground and maritime platforms or anchors new designs, supports PX4, ArduPilot, Betaflight and MAVLink, and leaves customers in full control of their own autonomy and mission software. Built on the Lantronix Open-QTM 6490 system on module and backed by Lantronix unmanned systems engineering services, Spotter gives OEMs a production-ready path from prototype to fielded fleet. Spotter builds on a track record defense programs already trust, with Lantronix compute flying today in Blue UAS–approved drones.

“With Spotter, Lantronix moves from supplying compute to delivering the platform autonomy is built on,” said Awsare.“Customers can fly on day one and focus their engineers on the software that sets their vehicles apart.”

Availability

Spotter will be available in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit lantronix.com/spotter.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge Intelligence and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks. It delivers intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications, enabling customers to optimize operations, enhance security and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications ranging from mission-critical autonomous platforms and edge analytics for critical infrastructure to intelligent surveillance and secure network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today's AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning the expected availability, features, performance and benefits of Spotter, customer demand for Edge Intelligence platforms for autonomous systems, and Lantronix's positioning to capitalize on opportunities in the drone, robotics and defense technology markets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers' and vendors' supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; changes in defense spending or procurement programs, including the Drone Dominance Program; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on Aug. 27, 2026, including in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2026 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and Open-Q is a trademark, of Lantronix, Inc. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

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