Ncap Medical, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement With Lovell Government Services, Inc. To Provide Neurocuple® To Federal Healthcare Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCAP Medical, Inc. (“nCAP Medical” or the“Company”), a medical technology company developing NeuroCuple, a non-opioid platform for chronic and post-surgical pain, today announced a distribution agreement with Lovell Government Services, Inc. (“Lovell”), making NeuroCuple accessible to federal healthcare providers by leveraging Lovell's status as a registered vendor with more than 2,000 federal government facilities and customers globally.

“Expanding access to NeuroCuple for service members and veterans is a meaningful extension of our mission to help patients live with less pain while addressing the growing need for opioid-sparing pain management solutions,” said Anthony Sutera, Chief Executive Officer of nCAP Medical.“Our partnership with Lovell represents an important step in expanding patient access to NeuroCuple, a differentiated, clinically proven technology with the potential to improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. As we pursue FDA authorization of NeuroCuple, we remain focused on driving growth beyond our direct-to-consumer commercial channel.”

As part of the distribution agreement, the Company grants Lovell exclusive distribution rights for federal service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) set-aside procurements, enabling Lovell to sell NeuroCuple to key federal healthcare systems, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD).

“At Lovell, we are committed to improving care for veterans and active-duty service members,” said Chris Lovell, Chief Executive Officer of Lovell.“As an SBA-certified SDVOSB with a proven track record serving federal healthcare facilities, we are excited to partner with nCAP Medical to bring NeuroCuple to the government healthcare market. This partnership aligns with our focus on delivering innovative medical technologies that address critical patient needs while helping federal agencies meet their procurement objectives.”

NeuroCuple is a non-invasive, drug-free platform designed to relieve acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. The clinically validated, pain-relieving platform is built on the Company's proprietary nano-capacitive technology. When positioned over or near an area of pain, the billions of nanocapacitors in the NeuroCuple device are designed to passively capture electrical signals associated with pain through a process called capacitive coupling.

The NeuroCuple device currently holds a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) low-risk device designation for over-the-counter use. In addition to the over-the-counter and federal healthcare system channels, the Company is also planning for the commercial launch of NeuroCuple in hospital settings, following the pending De Novo Class II authorization of the device.

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

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About nCAP Medical, Inc.

nCAP Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing NeuroCuple®, a non-opioid platform for the treatment of chronic and post-surgical pain. The Company expects to receive approximately $9 million in non-dilutive grants from the National Institutes of Health to support clinical trials in chronic back pain, cesarean section recovery, knee reconstruction, and wisdom teeth extraction with trials expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. nCAP Medical has completed an open-label pilot trial and a triple-blinded study of NeuroCuple® in total knee replacement surgery, with results published in a peer-reviewed journal. The Company is advancing toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo Class II authorization for NeuroCuple®, which would enable its deployment in hospital and clinical settings. nCAP Medical was formed earlier in 2026 as an independent C-corporation following its spin-out from nCAP Holdings, LLC. For more information, visit

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