Robinson Unmanned To Deliver Blue UAS Cleared Spirit UAS To Nepali Army Under Ascent Aerosystems FMS Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award expands international deployment of rugged, all-weather SPIRIT platform and Robinson Unmanned's support of U.S. security cooperation partners

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Unmanned today announced that Ascent AeroSystems, the company's contracting entity for U.S. defense programs, has received a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales contract to provide its NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS Cleared SPIRITTM small unmanned aircraft system, payloads, training and support to the Nepali Army.

Issued through Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the award includes SPIRIT base kits and payload kits, along with additional aircraft hardware, spares, extended warranty coverage and operator training.

The award expands Robinson Unmanned's international footprint and reinforces SPIRIT's role as a rugged, mission-adaptable UAS for military operations in demanding environments, offering all-weather performance and a maximum operating altitude of 14,600 feet above mean sea level. Designed for reliable operation in austere conditions, SPIRIT combines a rugged cylindrical form and compact coaxial architecture with a modular open system architecture (MOSA) enabling rapid integration of advanced hardware, software and mission capabilities as requirements evolve.

“For operators working in mountainous, remote and unpredictable environments, reliability isn't optional,” said Paul Fermo, President of Robinson Unmanned.“SPIRIT was designed to give operators a rugged aircraft they can depend on while retaining the flexibility to adapt payloads and capabilities as the mission changes. This award extends that capability to another international partner and reflects the growing role SPIRIT can play in supporting U.S. and partner-nation security objectives around the world.”

The Foreign Military Sales award builds on SPIRIT's growing adoption across U.S. defense and government applications. A Blue UAS-cleared, NDAA-compliant Group 1 platform, SPIRIT is designed around an open, modular architecture that allows operators to configure sensing, communications and other mission capabilities around a common aircraft rather than fielding a different UAS for every requirement.

SPIRIT's environmental performance is particularly relevant for operations across varied terrain and climates. The aircraft is designed to IP56, operates in temperatures from -40°F to 130°F, withstands winds above 40 mph and can operate at altitudes up to 14,600 feet MSL.

“International operators are asking for many of the same things we hear from U.S. forces: systems that are reliable, adaptable, supportable and available when the mission demands them,” Fermo added.“Our goal is to make proven U.S.-built capability accessible not only to American operators, but to partner nations that need reliable, mission-ready unmanned systems for real-world operations.”

SPIRIT is backed by Robinson Helicopter Company's vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing infrastructure and more than five decades of aviation production experience, providing Robinson Unmanned with the production discipline and capacity to support expanding domestic and international demand.

About Robinson Unmanned

Robinson Unmanned is the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) business unit of Robinson Helicopter Company, focused on delivering scalable, aviation-grade VTOL platforms across civil and defense missions. Integrating modular open architecture, advanced autonomy technologies, and full-production rotorcraft platforms, Robinson Unmanned enables operators to extend capability while reducing human risk. From compact coaxial systems to heavy-lift autonomous rotorcraft, Robinson Unmanned delivers scalable, mission-ready aircraft built to perform. Learn more at RobinsonUnmanned.com.

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