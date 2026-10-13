Almalinux Community Elects Munehiro Ikeda And Tristan Theroux To Board Of Directors

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation today announced the results of its 2026 board election, welcoming Munehiro (Muuhh) Ikeda and Tristan Theroux as newly elected members of its Board of Directors. Both candidates were elected to the two open Cohort A seats with strong participation from the AlmaLinux community throughout the voting and election process.“We're incredibly grateful to everyone in the AlmaLinux community who took the time to participate in this election,” said benny Vasquez, Chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation Board of Directors.“Community governance only works when our members engage with it, and this election showed how much our community cares about the direction of AlmaLinux. We're excited to welcome Muuhh and Tristan to the board and look forward to the experience and perspectives they bring.”Muuhh Ikeda offers extensive experience in open source, Linux kernel development, embedded and IoT applications, and open source security. He currently serves as an OSS Evangelist and OSPO member at Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd., is an LF Japan Evangelist, and leads the OpenSSF Japan community. He has also been recognized with the 2025 OpenSSF Golden Egg Award. As a board member, Ikeda will bring his experience in supply chain security, IoT and open source collaboration to help shape AlmaLinux's continued growth.“I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve the AlmaLinux community in this role,” said Ikeda, OSS Evangelist and OSPO member at Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd.“We want to support the continued success of AlmaLinux in a very tangible way, not only through our sponsorship, but by actively contributing to the leadership and direction of the project and helping build its future.”Tristan Theroux brings more than nine years of experience keeping Linux, macOS and Windows systems reliable and secure. He is an advocate for open source and automation and leads the AlmaLinux Media and Entertainment Special Interest Group (SIG), bringing direct experience from within the AlmaLinux community to his new board role.“I'm grateful to the AlmaLinux community for its trust and support,” Theroux said.“I've enjoyed contributing to AlmaLinux through the Media and Entertainment SIG, and I'm looking forward to bringing that community perspective to the board and helping support the project's continued growth.”The blog post announcing these results is available at:blog/2026-10-09-2026-election-winners/About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

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AlmaLinux Community Elects Munehiro Ikeda and Tristan Theroux to Board of Directors News Provided By AlmaLinux OS Foundation October 13, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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