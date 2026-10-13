Primeindexer google indexing tool

New option lets SEO teams submit URLs for Bing indexing, targeting the search engine ChatGPT uses for web results

- Jesper NissenAALBORG, NORDJYLLAND, DENMARK, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEO Danmark APS has expanded PrimeIndexer with Bing indexing. The platform, previously focused on Google, now lets users submit URLs for either Google or Bing. The addition addresses the growing importance of Bing for AI search visibility, particularly with ChatGPT.ChatGPT uses Bing search for its web search. Pages that are not indexed in Bing are much less likely to be discovered and cited in ChatGPT responses. PrimeIndexer says the new Bing option closes the same gap it already addresses for Google: the delay between publishing a page and seeing it appear in search results.Bing often discovers new pages through crawling, which can take hours or longer depending on site authority, crawl budget, and other factors. PrimeIndexer submits URLs in a way that does not require changes to the target website. Early results show that when Bing accepts a URL into its index, it typically appears within 10–20 minutes.Built for SEO teams tracking both traditional and AI searchThe service is aimed at SEO professionals, agencies managing multiple client sites, link-building teams, publishers, and in-house teams. Users can choose Google or Bing for each submission. The same credit model applies: one credit equals one URL, credits do not expire, and accounts can be created without a credit card.API access remains available on higher-tier plans so teams can send indexing requests from a CMS, automated publishing workflow, or custom dashboard. The dashboard continues to show live status tracking for submitted URLs.Same credit model, expanded coveragePrimeIndexer uses a pay-as-you-go credit system rather than monthly subscriptions. Users buy credits in bulk and use them as needed. This approach supports both high-volume users and teams that index intermittently. The company notes that the model reduces wasted spend when indexing needs change from month to month.The platform works with URL types that the target search engine allows into its index. As with the Google service, some content will not index due to engine-level restrictions. No third-party service can override those limits. The dashboard indicates submission status so users can see the outcome.A developer-led company focused on SEO automationSEO Danmark APS is a Danish software company that builds automation tools for SEO work. Founder Jesper Nissen previously created SchemaWriter, a platform for generating and deploying schema markup at scale, and YACSS, a cloud stacking system that automates website creation and backlink distribution across more than 16 platforms.PrimeIndexer follows the same approach by targeting a repetitive SEO bottleneck-slow organic discovery-and removing the manual waiting tied to it. The company operates from Aalborg, Denmark, and serves SEO professionals worldwide.Performance notesPrimeIndexer reports that it applies its available methods on the first submission. If a URL does not index, resubmitting usually does not change the outcome, as the engine has typically applied a restriction. Google indexing continues to average around two minutes with a reported 95% success rate on eligible URLs. Bing indexing is slower than Google but typically completes within 10–20 minutes when accepted.PrimeIndexer is open to new users. Pricing, documentation, and API details are available at primeindexer.Read more:googlebot-crawling-and-add-backlinks-in-search-console/About Jesper NissenJesper Nissen is the Founder and CEO of SEO Danmark APS. He builds software for SEO teams who want to automate repetitive tasks and shorten the time between publishing and search visibility. He previously created SchemaWriter and YACSS. He is based in Aalborg, Denmark.Media ContactJesper NissenSEO Danmark APS+45 29 87 11 13

Jesper Nissen

SEO Danmark APS

+45 29 87 11 13

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PrimeIndexer Adds Bing Indexing to Support ChatGPT Visibility News Provided By SEO Danmark APS October 13, 2026, 11:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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