Arjun Bijlani Reveals Why He And His Wife Neha Are The 'Ideal Couple' For 'Pati Patni Aur Panga 2'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about participating in the second season of 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check' with his wife, Neha Swami.

Speaking to IANS, he stated he wanted to share the experience with her, as he believes she is talented and the two would have fun together. Arjun described the show as entertaining and said he was keen to take part in a project alongside Neha.“Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga is an entertaining show. And I wanted to do a show with Neha because I think Neha is very talented. And if we do a show together, it will be fun, fun, and fun. So, I think we are the ideal couple for Pati Patni Aur Panga. And that's why we said yes for this show,” he said.

Neha, meanwhile, said that Arjun's busy schedule was one of the reasons she wanted to participate in the show with him, as it would give them an opportunity to spend more time together.

“Arjun, because he is so busy, I also wanted to spend time with him. And the show is very different. It is fun. And I am getting a chance to have fun and have fun. So, I am having a lot of fun doing this show. And there is a lot of excitement when we have a shooting day. That day I get a lot of excitement about what I am going to do now,” she said.

Arjun and Neha have been married since 2013. The actor is known for his work in television shows such as 'Miley Jab Hum Tum,' 'Naagin,' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan.'

The second season features Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari, and Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. The show premiered on October 10 on JioHotstar.