Pakistan: Emergency Rule In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Intensifies Volatile Political Confrontation

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Pakistan government's decision to impose emergency rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has intensified an already volatile political confrontation between the federal government and the opposition. It has reignited long-standing debates regarding governance, security and the state's relationship with its Pashtun-majority frontier region, a report has detailed.

Pakistan government effectively removed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government and presented it as a "necessary response" to militancy. However, critics have described the decision by Pakistani authorities as a political intervention disguised as a security measure, an opinion piece in Afghan Diaspora Network detailed.

On October 11, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari approved emergency measures after recommendations made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet. The move suspended the provincial government led by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-founded PTI and transferred authority to a Governor. In addition, the federal government announced the deployment of forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The decision comes at a politically sensitive moment as PTI has been preparing major demonstrations demanding the release of Imran Khan.

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari has condemned the Pakistan government's decision to impose Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming it as a "coup disguised as emergency."

"Strongly condemn the arrest of the only mandated Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and of Junaid Akbar. This coup disguised as emergency or Governor rule has squashed the only little bit of democracy left in Pakistan. Further instability and collateral damage to follow. The regime must be feeling very proud," Bukhari wrote on X.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan condemned the imposition of emergency and Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing the federal government's decision as a "political mistake and undemocratic." He emphasised that there is no disagreement on eliminating terrorism; however, the fight against terrorism cannot be used as justification to suppress the voice of the people, achieve political objectives and restrict the constitutional authority of the province.

"We strongly condemn the imposition of emergency in the province in the strongest terms and completely reject this action. This is an extremely alarming and grave political mistake and an undemocratic measure - the people will never accept such actions against their rights," Khan posted on X.

Former Member of Pakistan's National Assembly, Mohsin Dawar, accused the Pakistan government of following“colonial” policies towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the decisions impacting the province are once again imposed without a democratic mandate. He said that emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could push the region "into further darkness."

Veteran Pashtun nationalist leader Afrasiab Khattak said that Pakistan government's imposition of emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has already faced decades of conflict, was another experiment in authoritarian governance. According to the Afghan Diaspora Network report, he asked whether Pashtuns should see the decision as proof of how they continue to be treated as subjects of a colony instead of equal citizens within the federation.

"Whether one accepts these arguments or not, they reflect a broader perception found among many critics of Pakistan's security policies: that the country's current security challenges cannot be separated from decisions made over several decades. The emergency declaration therefore represents more than an administrative measure. It sits at the intersection of three overlapping crises: rising militancy, deep political polarisation, and unresolved questions about the governance of Pakistan's Pashtun borderlands," the report in Afghan Diaspora Network stated.

"Supporters see decisive action against a deteriorating security situation. Opponents see a dangerous precedent in which elected governments can be sidelined under the banner of counterterrorism. As troops move into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal authorities assume greater control, the province has once again become the focal point of Pakistan's most important national debate: whether security and democracy can coexist or whether one will continue to be used to justify curtailing the other," the author added.