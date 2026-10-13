'No Amount Of Condemnation Is Enough': Oppn Slams Punjab Govt After Anti-Drug Activist Shot Dead In Mansa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Opposition leaders in Punjab on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh in Mansa by a medical store owner after he confronted him over the suspected sale of drugs.

They accused the state government of failing to maintain law and order and demanded accountability over the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Singh Dhillon expressed grief over the activist's killing and alleged that the state government had failed to curb crime and drug abuse.

"It is heartbreaking to wake up every morning and hear about murders taking place here and there. Today, I am deeply saddened that Parvinder, who was struggling so hard to stop drug abuse in Mansa, has himself been shot dead in broad daylight. No amount of condemnation is enough," Dhillon said.

The BJP leader accused the AAP government of failing to address the state's problems and demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"I believe this (AAP) government has completely failed and has been reduced to telling jokes. It has no right to remain in power. The Chief Minister should resign immediately and pave the way for the government to step down," Dhillon said.

The BJP leader also recalled his party's campaign against drugs in Punjab, alleging that the AAP had mocked its efforts.

"When we (BJP) were working to eradicate drugs, the Aam Aadmi Party mocked and ridiculed us. Today, all of Punjab is mocking them. People are saying that the Aam Aadmi Party has completely failed and has no right to remain in power," Dhillon said.

He added that thousands of people had joined the BJP's anti-drug campaign and that residents in several villages had supported the initiative, describing it as essential to protecting future generations.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condemned the killing and accused the state government of failing to respond to Parvinder's concerns about drug abuse.

"First of all, I strongly condemn this unfortunate and tragic incident. Parvinder had fought a major battle against drugs, and today he was shot dead in broad daylight, with the killing captured on live video recording," Majithia said.

He added that Mansa was also the district where Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight.

Holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for the activist's death, Majithia alleged that Parvinder had repeatedly raised concerns about drugs but had not received adequate attention or security.

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh also criticised the state government's handling of law and order, alleging that police personnel were being deployed for purposes other than maintaining public safety.

"There is no law and order in Punjab. The police are being exploited. Half the police personnel in Delhi are deployed as gunmen; you can go and see for yourself. Police stations are empty, and there is no control over those who remain," he said.

Condemning Parvinder's killing, Singh alleged that the illegal drug trade could not flourish without police protection and called for accountability over the situation in Punjab.