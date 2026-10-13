Harmanpreet Singh To Lead India In Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian men's squad for the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, scheduled to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side after guiding India to a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, where the team successfully defended its continental crown for the first time, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The squad retains its core that delivered success at the Asian Games, reflecting continuity as India prepares to take on Asia's leading hockey nations on home soil. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Thakur makes a comeback, while young defender Amandeep Lakra and midfielder Aditya Arjun Lalage have earned another opportunity to strengthen their place in the senior setup. Midfielder Vishnu Kant Singh and forward Angad Bir Singh have been named as the two reserve players besides the 18-member playing squad.

Coach Fulton on Playing on Home Soil

“Playing the ACT in Punjab will be something special,” said Chief Coach Craig Fulton.“This squad blends youth with experience, and we cannot wait to feed off the home crowd. There is nothing like playing a tournament in India, and we have missed it," he added.

International Hockey Returns to Punjab

The tournament holds special significance, marking the return of international hockey to Punjab, a state that has made an immense contribution to the sport and produced generations of iconic players. With matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali, the competition will bring some of Asia's finest hockey talent to a region with a deep-rooted connection to the game.

Defending champions India will look to build on their recent success and continue their strong record in the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title five times so far to be the tournament's most successful team.

Tournament Schedule and Venues

The competition will begin in Jalandhar, with the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium hosting the opening ceremony and all league-stage fixtures from October 27 to November 2. The action will then move to Mohali for the business end of the tournament, with the semi-finals scheduled for November 4, followed by the medal matches on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

With the home crowd expected to provide a strong backing, the Indian team will aim to deliver a memorable campaign and make international hockey's return to Punjab a celebration of the state's enduring legacy.

Indian Men's Hockey Squad – Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026

Goalkeepers

1. Suraj Karkera2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders

3. Sanjay4. Harmanpreet Singh (c)5. Amit Rohidas6. Jugraj Singh7. Jarmanpreet Singh8. Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders

9. Rajinder Singh10. Aditya Arjun Lalage11. Nilakanta Sharma12. Hardik Singh13. Manpreet Singh

Forwards

14. Shilanand Lakra15. Abhishek16. Sukhjeet Singh17. Dilpreet Singh18. Mandeep Singh

Reserve/Replacement Players

19. Vishnu Kant Singh20. Angad Bir Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)