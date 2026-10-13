'Jai Mata Di': Pakistan Woman's Navratri Video Shows Temple Garba, Bhajans And Bhandara

A video of Navratri celebrations in Pakistan is going viral on the internet. It shows a large group of people gathered inside a temple, singing bhajans and playing garba with great enthusiasm. People are reacting strongly to the viral moment.

Navratri and other Hindu festivals may not be celebrated in Pakistan on the same scale as in India. However, a Hindu population still lives there, and they celebrate their festivals and share videos on the internet.

In the recent viral video, a woman named Munji Galhiyun shows the celebrations on the second day of Navratri in Pakistan. She entered the Shri Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple barefoot and showed the decorations and the idol of the goddess.

She then joyfully played garba and took prasad before visiting the deity once again. After the bhajans and dancing, Munji took water from the priest and finally went to eat at the bhandara. During the Navratri bhandara at the temple, dal, rice, and papad were served as prasad, which she accepted happily.

Munji, who lives in Karachi, posts daily updates of Navratri celebrations at the Shiv temple on her Instagram page, and her videos go viral rapidly. She is a Sindhi and also works as a content creator on social media. The video she posted of the second day of Navratri on her Instagram handle @munji_galhiyun has received over 15 lakh views and more than 81,000 likes.

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A post shared by It's me SINDHU. (@munji_galhiyun)

People in India are reacting strongly to Pakistan's Navratri celebrations. Videos of festival celebrations from Pakistan have surfaced before as well. Indian internet users are also sending wishes to Pakistani Hindus celebrating Navratri.

One user joked that the video was AI-generated. Others wrote, "Happy Navratri to you all from your brothers in India." One user commented that it felt good to see the reel. Most people in the comments believe that freedom to celebrate festivals should exist everywhere.