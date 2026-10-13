Ranabaali Censor Review: Zero Cuts For Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Ranabaali Censor Review: Vijay Deverakonda fans are eagerly waiting for the Ranabaali release. The censor formalities are finally complete as the release date gets closer. The censor board members had some interesting things to say

Tollywood rowdy star Vijay Deverakonda and national crush Rashmika Mandanna play the lead pair in the highly awaited pan-India period action drama Ranabaali. Talented director Rahul Sankrityan directs this film, and the audience has massive expectations for it. Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series are jointly producing this prestigious project. The movie successfully wrapped up its censor formalities recently. The zero cuts clearance from the censor board has massively boosted the hype around the film.

The censor board usually suggests several cuts and mutes for big-budget period action films these days. The censor members reacted very positively to Ranabaali, though. The makers shot the heavy action sequences and fight scenes very carefully without any excessive violence. The censor board issued a clean U/A certificate to the film without a single cut. Censor sources reportedly mentioned that families can comfortably watch and enjoy the movie in theatres.

The Ranabaali story takes place between 1854 and 1878 during the British colonial era. The film visually details the terrible famines that hit the Rayalaseema region under the Madras Presidency and the severe hardships the people faced. The historical tale follows a local warrior who stood by the poor and fought against the unjust taxes imposed by the British rulers during a severe food crisis.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the powerful role of Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. Famous Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the villain Sir Theodore Hector, who symbolizes British oppression. Easwari Rao, Jason Shah, and Mime Madhu play other important roles and add strength to the film.

Musical duo Ajay-Atul composed a superb background score and songs for this film. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar backed this visual wonder with a massive budget to give it a majestic look. Bhushan Kumar presents this movie, which will have a grand worldwide theatrical release on October 16. The makers already announced that they are not increasing ticket prices, which brings huge relief to the common audience. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the box office records Ranabaali will break now that it has a U/A certificate with zero cuts.