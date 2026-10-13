EP Shanghai Celebrates 40Th Anniversary With Record-Breaking Scale

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Four decades after its founding in 1986, EP Shanghai - The 33rd China International Exhibition on Electric Power Equipment and Technology - will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026 with its largest and most ambitious edition to date. Taking place from December 3–5, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Halls N1–N5, W4 and W5, the exhibition will expand to a record 86,000 square meters.

A Milestone Edition for China's Premier Power Industry Event

Jointly organized by the China Electricity Council and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., EP Shanghai stands as China's longest-running and largest international brand exhibition in the power industry. Its 33rd edition will host over 2,200 exhibitors and expected to welcome 85 , 000 professional visitors, including 9,500 from overseas. Centered on building new power systems and driving the global energy transition, EP Shanghai focuses on three strategic pillars: strengthening grid infrastructure, expanding globally, and deepening scenario-based solutions.

Five Major Highlights

Industry Leaders Converge to Showcase Transmission and Distribution Excellence

As one of China's most influential power industry exhibitions, EP Shanghai will gather a strong lineup of leading domestic and international companies, including ABB, Siemens, China Southern Power Grid Technology, China Electrical Equipment Group, NARI, Shanghai Electric Group, CHINT Electric, Liangxin Electric, Acrel, Rocoi, Qingchang Power, Huawei, Julang Electric, Qintong Power, Phoenix Contact, Shanghai Huaming, Sinexcel, Unitree, DEEP Robotics, Shanghai Energy Construction, Shenzhen Energy, Hiprecise, Qingdao Dadong, and many others.

National and regional industry associations, including the Hunan Province Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry Association, Xiamen New Power System and Transmission and Distribution Association, Yueqing Transmission and Distribution Association, and Baoding Electric Equipment Industry Association, will lead delegation groups to the exhibition. International pavilions from the United States and Germany will also participate.







The transformer sector is showing particularly strong participation, with exhibitors including China ZBB Group, Jiangxi Transformer, Liuzhou Special Transformer, Dalian Huayi, Yingtai Group, Huaxia Tebian, Beierbian Group, Jiangsu Subian Power Equipment, etc







Focus on Computing-Power Synergy: Bridging the Full Digital-Energy Industry Chain

As competition in AI computing evolves beyond chips and algorithms toward the deep integration of computing power and electricity, EP Shanghai 2026 will collaborate with the CDCE China Data Center Expo to create powerful dual-exhibition synergy.

This integration will help break down barriers across the full industry chain, spanning power and energy, data centers, intelligent digital infrastructure, green power, and energy storage.

The exhibition will address key industry pain points by presenting one-stop innovation solutions for computing-power synergy, including:



New power system solutions adapted for AIDC construction

High-voltage power distribution and power supply technologies for high-density cabinets

Liquid cooling, ultra-low PUE energy-saving technologies, and power efficiency solutions

Direct green power connection, computing load scheduling, virtual power plants, and integrated source-grid-load-storage systems

Intelligent operation, energy consumption control, and computing-power data coordination management systems for data centers Complete solutions for AI computing park power infrastructure, energy storage support, and low-carbon retrofitting

AI Power Robot Zone: Unlocking a New Paradigm for End-to-End Smart O&M

The AI-driven power operations and maintenance sector is experiencing rapid growth, with cumulative procurement of power inspection and live-line operation robots by State Grid and China Southern Power Grid exceeding RMB 9 billion.

EP Shanghai 2026 will feature a significantly upgraded AI Power Robot Zone, showcasing leading brands such as Unitree Robotics, DEEP Robotics, Yijiahe, AGIBOT, DALI Technology, Kehua Power, ENTAI Intelligence, HONGTIAN RUITAI, HI-END Intelligent Technology, KOCEL, Westlake Aero-robotics, HAOWEI, SANJIANG BOLI, and SmarSens.

In partnership with the China Association of Mechatronics Technology Application, the exhibition will host a dedicated power robot demonstration zone, alongside the 2nd National Power Robot Application Conference and the Power Drone Operations and Inspection Innovation Forum.

Power Innovations for Diverse Scenarios, Empowering Industries

Breaking the boundaries of the traditional power sector, this year's exhibition will focus on real-world applications and industrial empowerment.

EP Shanghai 2026 will explore power solutions for high-energy-consumption and high-demand sectors, including municipal buildings, railways, medical and healthcare facilities, data centers, petrochemicals, zero-carbon parks, chip manufacturing, and shipbuilding.

By precisely matching end-user requirements with advanced technologies, the event will serve as a vital bridge between technology innovators and industrial users. It will create a premium one-stop platform for solution selection, technical training, and procurement, accelerating the practical application of next-generation power technologies, equipment, and solutions.







Over 30 High-Quality Forums Held Concurrently to Explore the Future of Energy Development

More than 30 high-profile industry forums and matchmaking events will be held concurrently with the exhibition. Headline events include the “Matchmaking Event on Building New Power Systems & Exploring Global Energy Transition Practices” and the “Matchmaking Event on Low-Carbon Technologies and Industrial Development in the Power Sector.”

The forums will cover a wide range of frontier topics, including next-generation power systems, renewable energy grid integration, virtual power plants, hydrogen energy, and AI power robotics. They will also take a deep dive into practical deployment scenarios, such as data center energy efficiency, zero-carbon park construction, and low-carbon retrofitting for energy-intensive factories.







The event will bring together executives from state-owned energy enterprises, leading industry experts, and representatives from international organizations in Shanghai. Together, they will explore innovative pathways for the power industry, showcase cutting-edge technological achievements, and help shape a high-quality, green, and intelligent future for the sector.

Free Visitor Registration Is Now Open

Register now and join us this December at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre!

Be part of the milestone 40th-anniversary edition of EP Shanghai. Witness the breakthrough scale and innovation of the EP exhibition, and join industry leaders in shaping the future of the global energy transition.

For more information about the exhibition, please visit the website of China Electricity Council:

Official website of EP Shanghai:

Subscribe to EP Shanghai official WeChat account: EPChina_Show

Follow us on LinkedIn: EP Shanghai 2026

About us

EP Shanghai is jointly organized by China Electricity Council and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. Since its launch in 1986, EP exhibition was held in Beijing and Shanghai rotationally. Starting from 2020, the show is held in Shanghai annually. EP exhibition is recognized as the leading electric power and electrical exhibition in China, extensively supported by major power group corporations and power grid corporations of China. It is also the only electric power event in China recommended by The Ministry of Commerce of PR China since 2013.

Issued by Adsale Exhibition services Ltd.

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