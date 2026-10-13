Talen Energy To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen”) (NASDAQ: TLN ) plans to report its third quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

To listen to the earnings call, please register in advance for the webcast here. For participants joining the call via phone, please register here prior to the start time to receive dial-in information. A digital replay will be archived and available on the Events page of Talen's Investor Relations website linked here.

About Talen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ: TLN ) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 15.5 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with generation in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio, Indiana, and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably while delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:

Bill Appicelli

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

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Media:

Taryne Williams

Director, Corporate Communications

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Forward-Looking Statements

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