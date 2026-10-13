Tilray Medical Strengthens Global Medical Cannabis Supply Chain With Approval To Bring Critical EU-GMP Quality Testing In-House, Accelerating Product Release Across Regulated Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INFARMED approval authorizes Tilray Medical's Cantanhede, Portugal facility to conduct microbiological and chemical/physical testing on-site, advancing pharmaceutical-grade quality control within its EU-GMP production platform

CANTANHEDE, Portugal, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a global leader in medical cannabis research, cultivation, production, products and distribution and a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced a key regulatory milestone in Europe: INFARMED, Portugal's National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, has approved the quality control laboratory at Tilray Medical's EU-GMP-certified facility in Cantanhede, Portugal, to conduct microbiological and chemical/physical testing in-house. The approval gives Tilray Medical greater command over critical quality testing, accelerates product release capabilities, and strengthens its Portugal facility as a strategic launchpad for pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis supply across regulated international markets.

With this authorization, Tilray Medical further differentiates its European production platform by embedding advanced testing capabilities directly within its EU-GMP infrastructure. The approval reinforces Cantanhede as a strategic center for cultivation, production, testing, and international supply, and comes as demand for trusted, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis continues to grow across regulated markets.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated:“As regulated medical cannabis markets continue to mature, the companies best positioned to lead will be those that combine pharmaceutical-grade quality, regulatory discipline, and reliable global supply at scale. Tilray has built one of the world's leading EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis operations, and this approval further strengthens our platform in Portugal by bringing advanced quality testing closer to cultivation and production. It gives us greater speed, control, and flexibility across our international supply chain while reinforcing the infrastructure and technical expertise required to serve patients, physicians, pharmacies, and commercial partners with trusted medical cannabis products in high-standard markets around the world.”

For Tilray Medical, bringing critical quality testing in-house creates an important operational advantage in the fast-evolving global medical cannabis market. By reducing reliance on third-party testing for flower lots, the Company can lower batch-release costs, shorten testing timelines, and move product more efficiently from harvest to release and sale. These capabilities strengthen Tilray Medical's ability to manage supply across key international markets, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, and other regulated medical cannabis markets, while supporting more reliable access for patients and commercial partners.

This milestone builds on Tilray Medical's broader international momentum, including increased output at its EU-GMP-certified Portugal facility and the expansion of Tilray Medical-branded cannabis medicines in the United Kingdom through Lyphe Clinic and Lyphe Dispensary. Together, these initiatives strengthen Tilray Medical's position as a trusted global medical cannabis supplier with the infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and commercial reach to compete in high-standard pharmaceutical markets.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX, and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a global leader in medical cannabis, having served patients in more than 20 countries across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand and Solana.pa in Panama.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding the expected benefits of the INFARMED approval, including reduced batch-release costs, shortened testing timelines, accelerated product release supply to international markets, and our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws .

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