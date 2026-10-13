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Opus Genetics To Present At The Chardan Annual Healthcare Conference


Date: 2026-10-13 07:02:06

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that management will present at the Chardan Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on Opus Genetics' website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company's pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RDH12, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
...

Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
...

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.


MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111800151


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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