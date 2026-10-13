Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences, today announced that it will release fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results after the close of trading on October 21, 2026. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, October 22, 2026, to review financial results for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2026.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here, and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers). Management will provide an overview of the annual financial results along with management's outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing and delivering improved "Walk-right-In" experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries:..., / Investor Relations: Mark Kuindersma, LodeRock Advisors,..., 519-501-0545

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations,..., 212-206-1645

SOURCE: Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)