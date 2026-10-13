Scores Of New Products Get Ready To Launch At HR Tech 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees and Investors Will be the First to See the Latest Technologies Leading HR Forward

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just one week to go until HR Tech 2026, the event unveiled a snapshot of the new products and services set to launch at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from October 20 – 22. In alphabetical order, some of these technologies include:

Abantu Technologies Inc. – Booth No. SU52

ABA by AbantuHR will introduce the English-language version of Athena, a conversational AI training agent. Athena turns a company's existing manuals and content into guided conversational lessons available 24/7, answers employees' questions in the moment and measures understanding through open, interactive assessments instead of multiple-choice quizzes.

Athmick.ai – Booth No. SU47

Athmick will exhibit its Human-AI Co-Host for virtually ANY role. Athmiya interviews alongside humans, independently or takes over seamlessly – completing interviews and probing gaps in depth, breadth and authenticity. Without pre-built questions, it evaluates skills in real time, enabling consistent, evidence-based decisions, autonomous progression and shorter hiring cycles – with human oversight.

Blomma – Booth No. SU60

Blomma, the AI career coaching platform, will launch Blomma for Teams. It gives every employee and manager self-serve coaching for hard conversations, feedback, performance and onboarding, grounded in the company's own values, frameworks and competencies, so HR can scale support and team performance without adding headcount.

Callings.ai – Booth No. 7312

Callings.ai will showcase Outplacement 2.0. Instead of limiting career transition support to a handful of executives, employers can now provide AI-powered job search, networking, coaching, and career transition tools to every departing employee – for the cost of a single executive outplacement package.

Cape HR – Booth No. SU23

Cape HR will introduce Cape Leave Intelligence, an intelligent, automated system for managing employee leave end-to-end, including compliance guidance, deadlines, notices, certifications and accommodations. It helps HR reduce compliance risk and administrative burden, control leave-related costs, reclaim time from manual processes and deliver a more consistent employee experience.

Cascade AI – Booth No. 7611

Cascade AI will launch Agent Harness, allowing HR and IT admins to create, deploy and manage their own AI agents in a no-code interface. Admins choose which workflows each agent runs in systems such as Workday and ServiceNow, set permissions and tailor access by role, department, location and more. The results include more control over service delivery, with enterprise-grade governance and security built in.

ChartHop – Booth No. 6134

ChartHop will feature ChartHop Business Data, which brings revenue, support and finance metrics into people data. AI field mapping connects Salesforce, Zendesk and spreadsheets in minutes. New budgets, allocations and impact dashboards in Planning and Comp show how each decision changes cost. Portfolio Organizations give PE firms and multi-company groups one view across companies.

Conello – Booth No. SU54

Conello, a woman-owned enterprise software company focused on improving the employee experience, will announce Side Quests, a new suite of quick, AI-driven games that bring play, friendly competition, and everyday connection to work. Designed for busy, distributed teams, Side Quests offer personalized puzzles, trivia, and icebreakers that can be played on any phone or laptop in just minutes.

Defensible Zone – Booth No. 2211

Defensible Zone will introduce DZ Verify and DZ Continuity. DZ Verify evaluates job requirements, résumé evidence and candidate responses to show what has been demonstrated, what remains unproven and where human review is needed. DZ Continuity identifies roles and skills that remain valuable as AI advances, informing workforce planning, reskilling, mobility and redeployment.

Deloitte – Booth No. 6422

Available across industries, Frontline Workforce Management Solution automates shift scheduling, refines labor forecasting, drives labor cost optimization and connects workforce data across sites, shifts + teams through one system. BenefitsIQTM, a fully configurable, AI-native SaaS platform, automates workflows, streamlines enrollment and creates an integrated, enhanced experience for employees + administrators.

Emplia – Booth No. SU61

Making its debut, Emplia AI Agent provides employees and managers with 24/7 support for HR and workforce questions. Using approved company knowledge, it delivers guidance, explains processes, and gathers context, then routes requests that require human action to Emplia specialists, helping HR teams reduce repetitive work and improve service consistency and employee satisfaction.

Escalate USA – Booth No. SU87

The new Escalate app supports workers in the critical 30–90 minutes before their shift begins, helping them address last-minute barriers to showing up. For HR teams, it's a proactive approach to attendance that puts worker support first – from last-minute help with transportation to navigating unexpected childcare needs.

GCheck – Booth No. SU29

New in GCheck's Verified Entry: employers can now confirm a worker's identity after the background check. Candidates who pass ID and biometric verification receive a cryptographically signed credential in a mobile wallet that employers scan at onboarding, job sites or shift starts to confirm that the person screened is the person who shows up, helping prevent candidate fraud.

Goodfit – Booth No. SU34

Goodfit will debut its AI Fluency Test, a new assessment for hiring teams to evaluate candidates' ability to work with AI tools. AI Fluency Test runs on the Goodfit platform alongside its existing AI voice interviews and skill assessments.

HireBuddy – Booth No. SU26

HireBuddy will unveil Talent Scout, an AI sourcing platform for finding and engaging qualified candidates across LinkedIn, GitHub and the web. Search using natural language, a job description or voice; prescreen and rank prospects; launch personalized campaigns; or let its AI Agent source autonomously. HR Tech attendees receive one month of free access.

HiringNode – Booth No. SU81

HiringNode will debut governed AI candidate screening for defensible hiring. It sits on top of an employer's existing ATS and requires human approval of locked job criteria before any AI screening runs. Every decision is written to a tamper-evident record the employer owns, so HR and legal teams can show how each one was made. HiringNode is also onboarding design partners during the event.

HumaniCore AI – Booth No. SU93

HumaniCore AI will launch independent third-party certification for AI-enabled hiring and workforce decisions, covering both HR technology vendors and the enterprises that deploy them. Certification decisions are made through a structurally separate governance process. Patents are pending on four of its methods, with assessments now open to vendors and enterprises.

Independently – Booth No. SU10

Independently will announce IC Verify, an embedded HR technology that helps organizations confidently engage independent and freelance talent by ensuring compliance with worker classification regulations in 60+ countries. IC Verify automates the assessment of each engagement against jurisdiction-specific laws and creates an audit-ready defense file documentation in the event of an audit or lawsuit.

KeyHires – Booth No. SU78

KeyHires will spotlight its technology-enabled, client-led hiring practice, Talent Marketplace, which lays the foundation by sourcing candidate data, creating the marketing presentation and developing outreach templates. The hiring team then takes control of approximately 80% of the process directly on the KeyHires platform, launching outreach, scheduling interviews, scoring candidates and managing follow-up.

Miraai – Booth No. 8 2 14

Launching at HR Tech, Miraai Studio builds filmed situational judgment tests from workplace incidents in weeks, not months. Every test is also a realistic job preview: the candidate is the camera, seeing the customer, the shift and the pressure before accepting the job, while the company sees what they would do in it. Fewer surprised new hires, fewer early exits and a score the employer can defend.

MIRRIM – Booth No. SU68

MIRRIM will showcase v2.0 of its IRIS Behavioral Intelligence Platform for the employment lifecycle, connecting selection, onboarding, coaching, team development, 360 feedback and growth measurement within a single framework. IRIS combines Real and Ideal behavioral measurement with AI-powered interpretation to help organizations turn people data into development insight and track change over time.

mise-en-vie.com – Booth No. SU59

mise-en-vie.com will launch its hospitality hiring platform. Using AI-powered semantic analysis, the platform interprets meaning and context in user profiles to match candidate attributes with workplace culture. Its two-way matching model moves the hiring process beyond the traditional job board by enabling mutual interest to improve alignment between candidates and employers.

Neocase Software – Booth No. 7413

Neocase will transform Ask Neo into a new agentic platform led by Infinity, its main AI HR Agent. Infinity goes beyond answering questions: it understands context, proactively identifies needs and orchestrates actions across HR services – from guiding employees to launching workflows and completing HR processes, leveraging the full capabilities of Neocase platform.

nSpire AI Inc. – Booth No. SU69

nSpire AI introduces Sage, a flight simulator for critical conversations. Employees, from new managers to sales and customer success teams, rehearse high-stakes conversations through full-video role-play with AI and receive feedback aligned with company methodology. Employees create custom scenarios on demand from their own documents. HR and L&D leaders deploy it alongside existing HRIS and LMS.

Onwards HR – Booth No. SU17

Onwards HR launches its WARN Compliance Dashboard, which continuously monitors sites against federal, state and local WARN rules, flagging a notice obligation in time to act.

Orgsure Corporation – Booth No. SU2

Orgsure will introduce its work intelligence platform that measures what is typically unmeasured – actual work in context. The system's work taxonomy, an ontological instrument, quantifies how work is defined, distributed, executed and governed across an enterprise. Traditional analytics tells who an organization has; Orgsure explains what they do, what it's worth, and whether reality matches the design.

Parzr – Booth No. SU45

Introducing InLeika, a recruiting and Talent Intelligence platform connecting companies with qualified technology professionals through nearshore, C2C and onshore hiring models. Using Talent Intelligence powered by OpenAI, InLeika helps qualify candidates, quantify skills and generate talent scores based on job requirements, giving companies a faster, smarter and more data-driven way to hire.

Porishi.AI – Booth No. SU7

The new Porishi AI Policy Assistant brings trusted policy answers into Slack and Microsoft Teams, tools employees already use. Purpose-built for policy management, it provides consistent answers grounded in each organization's knowledge base and approved policies. Employees self-serve and get an improved experience with cited policy answers when needed, and HR gets fewer repetitive policy questions.

Radiant Intrepid Creative Employees – Booth No. SU1

Radiant Intrepid Creative Employees (RICE) will highlight its various services, which include configuring an MCP to an organization's specifications to harness AI's full potential, the equivalent of 40 hours of active senior consultant work per week with access to a team and the ability to ask questions about attached PDFs and receive answers with confidence estimates.

Real-Time Teamwork – Booth No. 7416

Making its debut at HR Tech, Real-Time Teamwork leverages behavioral assessments to provide personalized, contextualized, in-the-moment coaching and collaboration guidance. All browsers, all devices. Integrations include Slack, Google and MS Teams.

Redii – Booth No. SU88

The new Redii Benefits Agent brings global benefits admin into Slack, Claude and ChatGPT. Employees worldwide get instant answers about every connected benefit plan, right in the tools they already use. HR teams use the same agent to track vendors, manage eligibility and handle routine tasks like sending enrollment reminders, routing escalations and generating spend and renewal reports by country.

Relevana, Inc. – Booth No. SU33

Relevana introduces a human-led, AI-assisted interview intelligence platform grounded in structured interviewing science. It turns first candidate conversations into structured, role-specific interviews, using specialized AI for real-time follow-up question guidance. Behaviorally anchored scoring and competency-level evidence reports support hiring managers in making informed hiring decisions.

Restore – Booth No. SU42

Restore is a new wellness tech platform that connects calendar data with natural energy patterns so professionals can see when they're best equipped to focus, collaborate and create. It shows how the structure of the workday affects burnout, well-being, and sustainable performance, providing professionals with actionable insights to design better days.

Retention Insights – Booth No. SU58

Retention Insights will announce the pre-beta launch of Quaero Direct, a conversational AI platform for dynamic, empathetic interviews at scale, the foundation of its innovative employee engagement platform. It replaces rigid surveys with responsive dialogue for employee engagement, customer feedback, and product development.

SAVVI Financial – Booth No. 8204

SAVVI Financial will debut its Decision Intelligence platform at HR Tech, bringing benefits, savings and retirement decisions together to help employees make confident choices and drive better financial outcomes. The platform includes SelectSmart for benefit selection, NextDollar for paycheck savings, and the newly launched retireSAVVI for retirement income planning.

ServiceNow – Booth No. 4309

ServiceNow will demonstrate how it is closing the gap between what the business needs and what HR can deliver. Productivity Assistants give employees AI for persona-specific work. Manager Assistant empowers managers to grow and lead their teams. HRBP Assistant frees HRBPs to focus on strategy. Talent Intelligence Assistant brings trusted talent data into the hands of the business where it can make an impact.

Sphinque – Booth No. SU65

Sphinque will show how it replaces the first-round screen with a four-stage work simulation. Candidates interpret a ticket, build in a full IDE with agentic AI tools, review a teammate's pull request without AI, then defend decisions in an AI-led interview that shows who directed the AI and who just accepted its output. Hiring teams get a decision-ready report per candidate before spending engineering time.

SuccessionStack – Booth No. SU76

SuccessionStack is a new succession planning platform built around the role, not just the candidate list. HR & leaders score readiness against weighted, role-specific criteria with a visible formula, run what-if scenarios to see how one departure cascades across the organization and keep an audit trail for every decision. Leaders get evidence they can defend, before a critical seat goes empty.

Sync2Hire – Booth No. SU8

While the ATS shows where a candidate sits, Sync2Hire shows what's happening. Making its HR Tech debut, Sync2Hire connects to the ATS. Each req gets a workspace, each candidate gets a channel, and AI catches people up, flags stalls, detects drift and logs every decision to a compliant record with retention controls, including a path to right-to-forget deletion.

Talent 360 Inc. – Booth No. SU57

Talent360-IntelliHire, the Governed AI Orchestration Engine for End-to-End Hiring, brings autonomous AI agents and enterprise governance together in one intelligent hiring platform. Its proctored AI interview platform enables AI agents and human panels to collaborate in smarter, structured, multilingual interviews with insight reports. AI intelligence and human governance carry equal weight.

Tenzo AI – Booth No. 2704

Tenzo's latest Fraud Prevention Agent joins its Application Review, AI Interview and Interview Coach agents to check candidate authenticity from application through later stages. It verifies identity, detects location inconsistencies, deepfakes, proxy interviews and AI-assisted answers and works in 160+ countries. Risks are flagged with evidence beside each interview; humans decide next steps.

tru (BreakThrough Performance Systems) – Booth No. SU20

The tru® Work Alignment Index (tWAI) is a new capability within the tru platform that helps organizations evaluate how well an individual's natural motivations align with the work they are being asked to perform. Every analysis considers the relationship between the work and the person performing it with quantitative and qualitative insights.

Upboard – Booth No. SU31

Debuting at HR Tech, Upboard, an employee onboarding and engagement platform, will highlight how it transforms the way organizations welcome new hires. Upboard automates new-hire workflows, milestone surveys, action plans based on specific new-hire feedback to managers and buddy connections to improve retention and accelerate productivity.

Vervoe – Booth No. 7417

Vervoe will showcase new Voice Screening. Candidates answer screening questions by speaking in their own words rather than typing. AI transcribes each answer and checks it against the same criteria employers already use, with no new scoring model, so results stay consistent and explainable. It feels more natural for candidates and saves recruiters time.

XLOT – Booth No. SU50

XLOT will show how XLOT WorkTest turns a job description into a job-specific work test in minutes. Every applicant receives it; AI use is allowed. Each solution is scored against the same criteria: judgment and output with the evidence quoted. Hiring managers get a shortlist of motivated candidates with proven skills, interview questions drawn from each solution and feedback prepared for every candidate.

Yourco – Booth No. SU91

Yourco will introduce Frontline Agents to bring AI into everyday frontline work. Through two-way SMS, Agents can manage routine workflows, such as employee call-offs, and make approved HR and operational knowledge easier to access. This helps enterprises reduce repetitive work, create capacity and bring greater consistency to frontline operations without requiring a mobile app or company email.

Zeroedin Technologies Inc. – Booth No. 3109

The new ZeroedIn AI*Analyst turns workforce questions into answers, analysis and visualizations through natural conversation. It combines governed workforce data with institutional knowledge to uncover patterns and gaps, explain what drives results and trace findings back to the underlying measures, dimensions and time periods – giving HR teams an AI analyst they can question, validate and trust.

“Year after year, we hear from our community that this list serves as a guide to what's entering the market. It helps attendees find what's needed for their tech stack, gives investors a front-row seat to what's up-and-coming and provides our media and analysts a look at the emerging trends,” said Kerry Tyler, Event Director.“HR Tech is the place to go see technology in action.”

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About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry's preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit to learn more.

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