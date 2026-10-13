Floating Fleet AI To Debut Agentic Scheduling Workflow At NBAA-BACE 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered workflow helps business aviation operators turn schedule complexity into lower costs, greater capacity, and faster commercial decisions

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Fleet AI® (FFAI), a provider of transparent AI scheduling and planning solutions for aviation operators, will debut its agentic scheduling workflow at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place October 20–22, 2026, in Las Vegas.

As charter demand, operating costs, and schedule disruption put increasing pressure on fleet performance, operators need to make more of every aircraft and crew hour. FFAI's new workflow helps teams evaluate scheduling options over a chosen planning window, giving them a faster way to balance service, cost, and capacity.

The workflow uses FFAI's proprietary optimization agents to generate and compare schedule scenarios, then presents the trade-offs side by side so schedulers can decide quickly. Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, which can generate suggestions that break operational rules, FFAI's optimization agents treat real-world constraints as hard rules, so every scenario is feasible by construction, and they show why each change is proposed. Operators can see the schedule across aircraft and crew, understand the rationale and projected impact of proposed changes, and assess options with greater transparency and confidence. The result is a decision-support capability designed to keep operational expertise at the center while expanding the range of options teams can evaluate.

In a demonstration using a representative dataset of 40 aircraft and 116 trip demands over three days, FFAI's highest-performing scenario identified 51 schedule changes and reduced projected operating costs by approximately $86,000, or 5.78%, from about $1.48 million to $1.40 million. Each scenario ran to completion in seconds.

“Operators are balancing cost, customer commitments, and aircraft availability in an increasingly dynamic environment,” said Roger Zhan, PhD, Founder and CEO of Floating Fleet AI.“Agentic scheduling gives teams the ability to evaluate more possibilities in less time and to see the operational and financial implications of each option. The AI informs the decision; the operator remains in control of what gets approved and implemented.”

By helping operators assess repositioning, aircraft upgrades, and departure flexibility together, the workflow supports decisions that can improve schedule efficiency and free capacity to serve more trips. It applies equally to home-base and floating-fleet operating models, and extends FFAI's aircraft scheduling, crew assignment, and crew rostering capabilities with a more adaptive approach to planning.

The agentic scheduling workflow is available now to FFAI customers. Additional capabilities, including continuous re-optimization, are planned for release in Q1 2027.

See it live at NBAA-BACE booth 850

NBAA-BACE attendees can see the agentic scheduling workflow in action and speak with the FFAI team about their operation. Visit Floating Fleet AI at booth 850. To arrange a meeting, contact ...

About Floating Fleet AI

Floating Fleet AI provides transparent and trustworthy AI scheduling and planning solutions for private and commercial aviation operators and corporate flight departments. By combining advanced optimization technology with operational expertise and large language models, the company enables aviation businesses to improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase revenue, and stay competitive in an evolving market. Dedicated to continuous innovation, Floating Fleet AI works closely with its partners and customers to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that transform the way fleets and workforces are managed. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Ada Taylor

Head of Marketing

Floating Fleet AI, Inc.

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at