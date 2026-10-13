Zoomrx Launches Marketing Asset Testing (MAT) On Sagan Agents, Bringing Continuous, Channel-Specific Asset Testing To Pharma Brand Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new AI-powered application replaces the yearly messaging or concept testing study with cost-effective, iterative tests that optimize every marketing asset using synthetic and real HCPs, delivering results in days

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomRx, a strategic life sciences consultancy trusted by 100+ leading biopharma companies, including 19 of the top 20 global biopharma firms, today announced the launch of Marketing Asset Testing (MAT), an AI-powered application built on Sagan Agents, ZoomRx's agentic operating system for biopharma customer insights. MAT gives brand teams an always-on approach to test messages, claims, concepts, visual aids, emails, banners and ads, and to adapt winning messages into every channel.

"Message testing, as we know it, is obsolete," said Sriram Subramanian, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at ZoomRx. "The industry has outgrown it. MAT fundamentally changes how pharma brands decide what to say and how to say it. It turns testing from a one-time checkpoint into an always-on guide for every channel a brand uses."

Pharma marketing now spans dozens of channels, and generative AI lets teams create far more asset variants than they can evaluate. Research has not kept pace. A traditional messaging study takes 8 to 12 weeks and produces a single, channel-agnostic ranked list; testing a message as a banner, personalizing it for a segment or putting it in the right story flow each requires another study. As a result, too often marketing creative goes to market on instinct and is validated late, if at all.

MAT replaces the traditional messaging study with a series of cost-effective, focused studies, each answering the question in front of the brand team, with every result feeding the next round. Past studies and prior test results load into a Data Archive, so each new study starts from what the brand already knows. Teams build asset variants, refine them with synthetic audiences grounded in their own research, then validate the strongest with real HCPs from ZoomRx's panel. The same platform that finds the strongest messages customizes them to channels, personalizes them to segments and puts them in the right flow. Assets can be tested in their final form, as HCPs will see them.

Agents draft the study design, build the survey, run quality checks, field the study, and analyze the results. A ZoomRx research expert reviews the design at each approval gate, and the brand team approves every set of messages or assets before it is tested with real HCPs. Studies typically take 1 to 2 days to set up and 5 to 7 days to field, with results delivered the day after fieldwork closes, in the application and as a downloadable deck and Excel file.

"A 12-week-long message or even a concept testing study doesn't fit inside agency timelines and MLR review," said Sharanya Kumar, Product Manager, Marketing Asset Testing at ZoomRx. "MAT changes that. It returns results in days and is built to work within those schedules, so teams can optimize messages or assets within the launch window and for any channel."

Built on Sagan Agents

MAT draws on all three Sagan Agents components: Data Archive Intelligence, Agentic Market Research and Strategic Insights Agents. It is backed by ZoomRx's 65,000+ HCP and patient panel, 700M+ proprietary benchmark data points and 15+ years of life sciences research. Sagan Agents was named a finalist for the 2026 Fierce AI Innovation Awards in the Commercial Strategy and Launch category.

MAT is available now to US pharma and biotech brand teams as a 12-month subscription for one brand and indication, including platform access, fieldwork credits for testing with real respondents and unlimited testing with synthetic HCPs during the subscription period. Teams can download the MAT white paper or request a walkthrough. ZoomRx is also offering a free Sagan Agents pilot through December 31, 2026, at .

About ZoomRx

ZoomRx is a strategic life sciences consultancy trusted by 100+ leading biopharma companies, including 19 of the top 20 global biopharma firms, operating at the intersection of pharma market research, data and AI. Learn more at zoomrx.com.

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Disclaimer: Statements in this release regarding product capabilities, timelines and availability reflect ZoomRx's current expectations as of publication and are subject to change. Study timelines are typical estimates and vary by scope and fieldwork. Synthetic HCP results do not replace validation with real respondents. Nothing herein constitutes medical, regulatory, legal or investment advice or a guarantee of future performance.