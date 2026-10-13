HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane Appointed President Of NAHRMA, The North American Human Resource Management Association

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Dufrane's Leadership Will Help Guide the Future of the HR Profession

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 20th HR World Congress in Mexico City last month, HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane was named president of the North American Human Resource Management Association (NAHRMA ). Dr. Dufrane accepted the honor on stage from her predecessor, Mauricio Reynoso, who served from 2024–2026. Before this appointment, Dr. Dufrane served as the association's Secretary/Treasurer.

NAHRMA represents more than 250,000 HR professionals across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Through its work, the association seeks to promote shared knowledge, improve the quality and effectiveness of people management, and expand the impact of the HR profession. NAHRMA also serves as the official North American regional member of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA ), a global network representing upwards of 550,000 people management professionals across over 90 associations.

HRCI has been a NAHRMA member since 2024 and actively participates as the association's official U.S. delegate at the regional and global levels. Dr. Dufrane's appointment marks another milestone in HRCI's engagement across the HR profession.

Dr. Dufrane shared,“I'm profoundly honored to take over as president of NAHRMA, especially having experienced the energy in the room at HR World Congress. This year's theme was 'Leadership in Motion: Transforming Talent and Culture,' and that feels apropos for this pivotal moment. It reflects my gratitude for this new opportunity and what's happening within HR.”

She continued,“Organizations worldwide are transforming in real-time, with HR rising to the occasion as technology reshapes workplaces. With HR taking on the responsibility of redesigning work, NAHRMA and HRCI will be instrumental in setting new standards and advancing the HR profession.”

About HRCI

HRCI is the career partner for the human resource profession, supporting HR professionals and the organizations that rely on them. Through applied learning, professional connection, and globally trusted standards, HRCI helps HR thrive as the workplace evolves. For decades, HRCI has set the standard for HR excellence, building a community of certified professionals in over 150 countries. By connecting strategy to practice, HRCI equips HR leaders with the real-world knowledge to drive business forward and shape the Future of Work. Learn more at hrci.org.

About Dr. Dufrane

Dr. Amy Dufrane is a global leader in human resources and workplace management. As CEO of HRCI, the career partner for the HR profession, she brings decades of experience in human capital management and employee wellness to interviews and media appearances. Dufrane helps set the standard for HR, serving as the international secretariat for global HR standards through ISO, the International Organization for Standardization. Her honors include the Global Impact Award of Distinction from the Bowman Foundation for Workplace Equity and Mental Wellness and the Globee Award for Women in Business. She is a four-time member of the annual Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list by HR Executive magazine. Under her leadership, HRCI was named a 2024, 2025, and 2026 Top Workplace by WTOP News and the 2023 ISA Business of the Year.

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