Tyton Partners Promotes Brian Feeney To Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Feeney will expand the firm's edtech coverage and lead a new franchise at the intersection of sports, education, and AI-enabled technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading investment banking and strategy consulting firm focused on the global knowledge sector, today announced the promotion of Brian Feeney to Managing Director. Brian will continue to advise clients across the education technology landscape and will lead the firm's efforts to build a new franchise focused on the convergence of sports and education.

Over nine years at Tyton, Brian has advised founders, management teams, and investors on a vast array of M&A transactions across K-12, higher education, and workforce learning, with particular depth in private K-12 schools, microschools, and early childhood education.

In his expanded role, Brian will lead Tyton's coverage of the rapidly evolving intersection of sports and education, advising companies serving athletes, coaches, educational institutions, and athletic programs. Key areas of focus will include sports academies, youth enrichment, name, image, and likeness (NIL), compliance, data and analytics, AI-enabled coaching and instruction, and digital learning platforms. The franchise will also encompass institutional software solutions supporting athletic operations, camp management, ticketing, and student billing, reflecting the growing integration of sports and technology within the broader education ecosystem.

“Brian's promotion is a testament to his exceptional contributions to Tyton Partners, his deep sector expertise, and his ability to identify and capitalize on emerging opportunities across the education landscape. In addition to leading our growing sports and education franchise, Brian will continue to support our Center for Higher Education Transformation, a Tyton platform launched three years ago, advising universities on sports-related financing, NIL matters, NFP and for-profit college and university M&A, and emerging innovations driven by leading accelerators and investment syndicates operating at the intersection of sports and education,” said Christopher Curran, CEO & Managing Partner at Tyton Partners.

“The intersection of sports and education represents an increasingly dynamic market, driven by technology innovation, evolving business models, and growing institutional investment. We see tremendous opportunity to leverage Tyton's deep expertise across the global knowledge ecosystem to help founders, companies, and investors navigate this evolving landscape,” said Brian Feeney, Managing Director at Tyton Partners - Investment Banking.

“Brian has been a trusted advisor to our clients and a driving force behind the development of our sports and education practice. As these two sectors increasingly converge, and as AI accelerates how athletes, coaches, and institutions operate, we see a significant opportunity to build a leading advisory franchise, and Brian is uniquely positioned to lead that effort,” said Vivek Kamath, Partner & COO at Tyton Partners - Investment Banking.

Prior to joining Tyton, Brian worked in finance and strategy at ESPN and covered the financial technology sector at Macquarie Capital. He earned his BA in History with a concentration in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was also an All-American lacrosse player.

Media Contact

Kerry Senckowski

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Tyton Partners is a dynamic advisory firm serving clients across the global knowledge sector's education, information, and media markets.

We help clients capitalize on opportunities and solve for challenges through our dual-practice platform: Investment Banking Services built on a foundation of strategy development and operating experience, and Strategy Consulting Services built on a foundation of transactional experience and data-based market insight. These two complementary practices are relentlessly focused on one singular outcome: our clients' optimal path forward.