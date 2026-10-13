"The 'tried everything' pattern has a clinical explanation. Each weight loss attempt that depletes lean mass leaves the resting metabolic rate lower than before, and each attempt that ends without a habit framework leaves the behavioral conditions for regain fully intact. Understanding whether a program was designed to address those two conditions or if its only goal was short-term weight reduction can partly explain why regain happens," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs at Trilivy, who leads the company's scientific and clinical research strategy.

Question 1: Why Does Weight Loss Stop Working Even When I Am Still Following the Plan?

Answer: Weight loss stops working when the body changes how it uses energy during the process. When lean mass is lost alongside fat, resting metabolic rate falls and the body burns fewer calories at rest than it did at the start. For example, the caloric approach that produced results in week two produces fewer results in week eight because the metabolic baseline has shifted. This is the mechanism behind plateaus that can emerge over time regardless of adherence, and it helps explain why the same plan that worked the first time may produce diminishing results on a second attempt. Results may vary from one person to another and from one attempt to the next.

Question 2: Why Do I Always Regain the Weight After Losing It?

Answer: Regain follows a common pattern when several conditions go unaddressed during the weight loss phase: lean mass is depleted, visceral fat is not specifically targeted, quality nutrition is not established, behavior and lifestyle changes are not built into daily routines, and self-monitoring is not sustained once the active program ends.

Question 3: Why Does Weight Loss Get Harder with Every Attempt?

Answer: Weight loss becomes harder with each attempt when the body composition conditions that support it are not protected during the weight loss phase. "The body composition conditions at the start of a weight loss attempt shape what the approach can achieve. When lean mass has been depleted in prior attempts and visceral fat has not been specifically addressed, the metabolic environment is already compromised. Building a framework that accounts for those conditions can support stronger results," said Jonnalagadda.

Question 4: Why Do Apps and Self-directed Plans Stop Working After a Few Months?

Answer: Seventy percent of users discontinued lifestyle behavior and mental health apps within 100 days, according to a published scoping review.1 The limiting factor is the absence of human support from a coach who can step in when motivation drops and routines are disrupted.

Question 5: What Would a Metabolic Weight Loss Program That Actually Works Look Like?

Answer: Five criteria can help separate a program with a credible evidence base from one built on a marketing claim.

Reframing "I Have Tried Everything"

Each of the five questions above has a body composition answer. What was protected during the weight loss phase and what framework remained once the active program ended are the variables that determine whether results hold.

How Trilivy's Reset 5 & 1 Plan Delivers These Clinical Outcomes

Trilivy's peer-reviewed clinical trial documented a 14% reduction in visceral fat and 98% lean mass retention over 16 weeks on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan, and participants who worked with a coach lost up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those in a self-directed control group.* Based on the results of the same 16-week clinical study, those who participated in at least 75% of their 23 assigned coaching calls lost more than twice as much weight as those who participated in fewer calls.*

* TrilivyTM recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019. . In a clinical study, individuals on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks. Those on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan with the support of a coach lost up to 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own.

1 Kidman PG, Curtis RG, Watson A, Maher CA. When and why adults abandon lifestyle behavior and mental health mobile apps: scoping review. Journal of Medical Internet Research. 2024;26:e56897. doi: 10.2196/56897.

About Medifast and Trilivy

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed comprehensive metabolic health system, Trilivy. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates science-backed plans and products, personal 1:1 coaching, a supportive community, and behavioral science support to develop healthy habits.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that targets metabolic dysfunction through a comprehensive system focused on fat loss, lean mass preservation, and long-term health. Trilivy's comprehensive three-phase metabolic health system is designed to help people reset their metabolism, refine their health, and renew their lives. By integrating science, coaching, and healthy habits into a single approach, Trilivy helps people look, feel, and live better.

Backed by more than 45 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of lifelong transformation through metabolic science and human connectionTM. For more information, visit trilivyhealth.co and medifastinc.co.