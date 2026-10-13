New Enterprise Adapter Offers A Supported Powerplan Integration Between Powerplan And Oracle® Fusion Cloud ERP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can now synchronize financial data with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP through a single, PowerPlan-supported integration, with no custom code to maintain

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of financial software solutions for asset-intensive companies, today announced the launch of the PowerPlan Enterprise Adapter

As more organizations move to the cloud, the frequent release cycles of SaaS environments increase the burden of maintaining custom integrations. If something does go wrong, finding the cause can mean days of manual troubleshooting across multiple systems. The Enterprise Adapter helps solve these challenges with a standard, PowerPlan-built and supported connection that delivers reliable data flow between the Oracle Cloud ERP and the PowerPlan Project and Asset Accounting solution.

“The PowerPlan Enterprise Adapter lifts a huge maintenance and upgrade burden off the shoulders of our Oracle customers' IT teams. We support the connection and maintain it as both platforms evolve, so our customer teams don't have to,” said Todd Bransford, Chief Product Officer at PowerPlan.

What the PowerPlan Enterprise Adapter Delivers



Reliable, consistent data. Accounting and finance teams get reliable, consistent data for month-end close, project management, reporting, and journal posting.

Reduced operational risk. A single, PowerPlan-maintained connection handles all data flows, so teams are no longer dependent on one person who understands how a complex integration works. Less burden on IT. Teams no longer need to maintain a custom integration and focus on higher-priority work instead.



The Enterprise Adapter for Oracle® Fusion Cloud ERP is available today. It's part of PowerPlan's growing suite of Enterprise Adapters, each designed to meet customers where they are as more of the enterprise software landscape moves to the cloud.

For More Information



Visit the product page: Request a meeting

About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped asset-intensive companies, from utilities and energy to telecommunications and rail, understand, unlock, and realize the full financial power of their assets. Through our industry-leading expertise, AI-powered technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Connie Phillips

Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications, PowerPlan

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678-223-2800

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