Ever After Foods And Roslin Technologies Achieve Major Leap In Cultivated Meat Productivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Demonstrates Substantially Higher Protein and Biomanufacturing Productivity While Producing Structured Cultivated Tissue

HAIFA, Israel and EDINBURGH, Scotland, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever After Foods (EAF) and Roslin Technologies today announced results from their joint cultivated meat production program. Combining Roslin Technologies' advanced cell platform with Ever After Foods' proprietary Edible Packed Bed (EPBTM) technology, the companies demonstrated substantial gains in protein and biomass productivity while producing structured tissue directly within a scalable and food-grade process.

For more than a decade, increasing cell density has been a primary focus for the cultivated meat industry. However, cell expansion is only one part of the manufacturing challenge. Commercial production ultimately depends on how efficiently those cells can produce edible protein, biomass and structured tissue.

“The industry has become very good at growing cells, but cells are not the final product. What matters commercially is how efficiently those cells can produce edible protein and tissue,” said Eyal Rosenthal, CEO of Ever After Foods.“What is particularly important in these results is that the improvement went well beyond simply increasing cell density. The cells produced substantially more protein and biomass on a per-cell basis. This points to a broader way of thinking about cultivated meat productivity: how much edible protein and tissue the cells ultimately produce, rather than cell count alone.”

The EAF platform achieved cell density above 150 million cells/ml and volumetric productivities of 326gr/L wet biomass, 57gr/L dry biomass and 40gr/L cultivated protein. Producing structured cultivated tissue directly on PlantriX, EAF's proprietary edible scaffold, these results demonstrate 19 times higher dry biomass, 19 times higher cultivated protein productivity and 11 times higher wet biomass productivity compared to the same cells grown in the stirred-tank suspension benchmark. The results indicate that the productivity improvement came from achieving 5 times higher cell density, as well as increasing the amount of protein and dry biomass produced by each cell by 4 times. Importantly, all productivity and composition metrics reported were achieved with an edible plant-based scaffold representing less than 2% of the final product by weight. All wet biomass, dry biomass, and protein values were calculated after excluding the scaffold and media contribution, ensuring that the reported results reflect only cultivated cell-derived material.

“Commercial cultivated meat production requires both robust cell biology and manufacturing technologies capable of translating that biology into productive tissue formation. Our collaboration results demonstrate the versatility of our porcine pluripotent stem cells across bioreactor systems and the opportunity to achieve substantial gains in productivity in EAF's tissue-production environment. The collaboration provides an encouraging example of how complementary technologies can be integrated to address key scale-up challenges,” added Ernst van Orsouw, CEO, Roslin Technologies.

The collaboration demonstrates how complementary cell and manufacturing technologies can support an integrated production approach. Combining Roslin's cell platform with EAF's tissue-production technology provides a path from cell expansion through structured tissue production and manufacturing scale-up. For more details on the tests and results, please contact ....

EAF and Roslin are now building on the results through additional development and scale-up work to advance the combined cell and tissue-production platform.

About Ever After Foods

Ever After Foods is an industrial technology company building the next generation of protein manufacturing infrastructure. Its platform integrates biology, media, bioprocess engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies into scalable production systems that enable food and ingredient companies to produce next-generation proteins efficiently, sustainably and at industrial scale. By combining internal innovation with selective technology integration, Ever After Foods is building a platform designed to strengthen the resilience, scalability and long-term security of global protein production. Learn more at .

About Roslin Technologies

Roslin Technologies develops advanced animal cell technologies and cell lines for the cultivated meat sector. The cells come with the know-how and services to grow cells into cultivated meat at scale. The company is working with cultivated meat producers and established food companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Media Contacts

EAF

Erica Camilo

...

+1 610 639 5644

Roslin Technologies

Ernst van Orsouw

...

+44 791 893 5538