Keolis MHI Concludes Fire Prevention Week 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under the theme“Prevent Today, Protect Tomorrow,” the initiative reinforced Keolis MHI's commitment to safeguarding employees, assets and operations through continuous education and proactive stakeholder engagement.As part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, resilient and fire-conscious workplace, Keolis MHI, a leading operator and rail management organisation in Dubai, successfully concluded its 2026 Fire Prevention Week under the theme“Prevent Today, Protect Tomorrow,” bringing together employees, Fire Wardens and operational stakeholders for a five-day programme focused on fire prevention, emergency preparedness and Fire and Life Safety.Held from 5 to 9 October 2026 and led by Keolis MHI's Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) Department, the five-day campaign reinforced Keolis MHI's commitment to safeguarding employees, assets and operations through continuous education and proactive stakeholder engagement.Throughout the week, Keolis MHI conducted a programme of awareness sessions, practical training, inspections, evacuation drills and recognition activities across its operations. The programme covered key areas including Fire and Life Safety awareness, lithium-ion battery fire protection, Fire Warden empowerment, emergency evacuation procedures and workplace fire safety compliance.James Delaney, Deputy Director - QHSE, Keolis MHI, said:“Fire safety is often viewed through the lens of emergency response, yet its greatest success lies in prevention. As we observe Fire Prevention Week, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating safer workplaces, safer homes and safer communities. When it comes to fire safety, preparedness, awareness and personal responsibility remain our most effective forms of protection.The programme included collaboration with key operational stakeholders. Fire Warden Empowerment Training and refresher activities further supported employees responsible for assisting with emergency preparedness and evacuation, strengthening their confidence and capability to respond during an emergency.James Delaney added:“Fire prevention is not solely the responsibility of safety professionals or emergency responders. It is a collective responsibility that starts with everyday decisions.”The campaign concluded on 9 October with the People's Choice Fire Safety Hero Award 2026 and a Fire Warden Recognition Ceremony, recognising individuals and teams who demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Fire and Life Safety.Through Fire Prevention Week 2026, Keolis MHI reinforced its commitment to safeguarding its employees, passengers, assets and operations through continuous education, collaboration and proactive risk prevention.

Saida Samai

Biztalk media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Keolis MHI Concludes Fire Prevention Week 2026 News Provided By Biztalk media October 13, 2026, 10:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.