Evolving Systems Launches AIQ+ To Advance AI-Driven Customer Decisioning

Evolving Systems launches AIQ+, advancing AI from prediction to governed, measurable customer decisioning.

Evolving Systems' AIQ+ helps operators turn customer intelligence into governed, measurable action across CVM and loyalty.

Evolving Systems' new Customer Decision Governance builds on its AI innovation to turn predictions into governed, measurable action across both CVM and loyalty.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evolving Systems, a global provider of Customer Value Management (CVM), loyalty, and telecom solutions, today announced AIQ+, its new Customer Decision Governance capability designed to help organizations turn customer intelligence into governed, measurable action.

AIQ+ represents the next stage in Evolving Systems' AI development for telecom CVM and loyalty. Following the introduction of AIQ in February 2026, which brought predictive intelligence into Evolution through capabilities such as churn prediction and offer recommendations, AIQ+ expands AI's role from identifying customer risk and opportunity to helping determine whether, when, and how to act.

AIQ+ helps operators turn customer intelligence into governed, measurable action before executing engagement. It evaluates customer context, expected value, business objectives, and applicable guardrails before determining one of three possible outcomes: Act, Delay, and No-Action.

This approach moves AI beyond prediction and into decision governance, helping organizations consider not only what action is possible, but whether intervention is justified and likely to create incremental value.



From Predictive AI to Customer Decision Governance

When Evolving Systems introduced AIQ earlier this year, its capabilities focused on helping organizations identify customers at risk of churn and recommend relevant offers. AIQ+ builds on that foundation by introducing a broader decision layer across the customer engagement process.

Instead of stopping at questions such as“Who might churn?” or“Which offer should we recommend?”, AIQ+ helps operators address the better question:

“What should we do about it - and is it worth doing?”

AIQ+ brings together predictive intelligence, decision governance, incremental value assessment, explainability, and customer & business guardrails. It can evaluate whether an intervention is needed, when it should happen, which action is appropriate, and whether delaying or taking no action may yield a better outcome.



Designed for Better Decisions, Not More Activity

AIQ+ is built on the principle that more engagement doesn't automatically create more value.

One key capability is treating No-Action as a valid outcome when intervention is unlikely to create incremental value. This can reduce unnecessary campaign spend, over-contact with customers, duplicated interactions, and engagement that adds noise rather than value.

AIQ+ also shifts the focus from activity alone toward measurable business impact. Organizations can evaluate interventions against outcomes such as incremental revenue, retention uplift, improved customer lifetime value, campaign ROI, and reduced intervention cost.

The objective is not simply to increase customer interactions, but to improve the quality and value of the decisions behind them.



Governance and Explainability at the Point of Decision

As AI plays a greater role in customer engagement, organizations also need greater control over how decisions are made. AIQ+ enables customer actions to operate within defined guardrails covering areas such as customer consent, Do-Not-Disturb policies, budgets, business rules, and channel policies.

Decisions can also be explained and audited, helping teams understand why an action was taken, delayed, or suppressed.

The decision layer can support multiple functions, including Marketing, Customer Care, Loyalty, Compliance, and Leadership, providing a more consistent framework for customer decisioning across teams and channels.



AIQ+ as a Customer Decision Governance Layer

AIQ+ is designed as a Customer Decision Governance layer that can support customer engagement across different CVM and engagement environments.

It sits between customer intelligence and the systems or processes that execute customer actions, applying decision intelligence before engagement.

Within Evolving Systems' portfolio, AIQ+ works with the Evolution platform, where Evolution provides capabilities for segmentation, campaigns, journeys, loyalty and rewards, offer management, real-time engagement, and cross-channel execution. AIQ+ adds the intelligence that helps determine whether, when, and how to act.

More broadly, AIQ+ supports governed decisioning across the customer engagement stack, allowing organizations to apply consistent logic, business rules, and measurable decision criteria without limiting its role to a single CVM platform.

This creates a continuous flow from customer context and predictive intelligence to governed decisioning, execution, measurement, and learning.



Continuing Evolving Systems' AI Advancement

The progression from AIQ in February to AIQ+ in October reflects Evolving Systems' continued advancement of AI for customer decisioning.

AIQ introduced predictive capabilities such as churn prediction and offer recommendations. AIQ+ extends this into Customer Decision Governance, helping determine whether, when, and how to act, and whether that action is likely to create measurable value.

Positioned as Evolving Systems' Intelligent Control Tower for Customer Decisions, AIQ+ shifts the focus from generating more predictions to enabling better, more explainable, and governed customer decisions.

To learn more about AIQ+, visit

Download the AIQ+ Brochure:

Mukesh Baskaran

Evolving Systems Ltd

+60 12-366 3390

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Evolving Systems Launches AIQ+ to Advance AI-Driven Customer Decisioning News Provided By Evolving Systems Ltd October 13, 2026, 10:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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