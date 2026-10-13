NPO Launches Tipping Point $1 Challenge: $8 Billion Goal By 2028 With Matching Funds From Millionaires And Billionaires

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Curtesy Photo. Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0.

17 SDGs

Lyle Benjamin

ONE: The Fight for Survival of the Human Race

One Planet - One People Seal

Nonprofit One Planet - One People campaign would fund global programs addressing environmental, social and health challenges across 195-plus countries

- Lyle Benjamin, Founder, One Planet – One People

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Planet – One People (1POP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, today announced the Tipping Point $1 Challenge, a campaign to raise $1 for every person on Earth, an $8 billion goal by 2028, with contributions matched by participating millionaires and billionaires. Funds would support global programs aimed at the environmental tipping points, inequality and health challenges affecting children, people and the planet.

1POP is extending an open invitation to the world's wealthiest individuals to serve as founding matchers, including Elon Musk, ranked first on the Forbes 2026 World's Billionaires list and valued by Forbes at $1.016 trillion as of October 2026.

Funding Context

Forbes counted a record 3,428 billionaires in 2026, with a combined net worth of $20.1 trillion. The $8 billion goal equals about 0.04% of that combined total.

The UN SDG Report 2026 found that, of 139 assessable targets, 36% are on track or making moderate progress, 49% are moving too slowly and 15% have regressed below their 2015 baseline. Reuters, summarizing the report, cited UN estimates of an annual sustainable development financing gap of roughly $4 trillion.

The UN Secretary-General's 2026 SDG progress report, prepared for the July 2026 High-Level Political Forum, warns that unmet financing commitments“risk putting many SDG targets beyond reach.”

“The window to push back on the big three tipping points of environment, inequality and AI governance is closing,” said Lyle Benjamin, Founder of One Planet – One People and author of ONE: The Fight for Survival of the Human Race,“and we need the funding to enact the Global Collaborative Sustainability Requirements.”

How the Challenge Works

Funds would support One Planet – One People and Planned Acts of Kindness (PAK) programs aligned to 18 Global Collaborative Sustainability Requirements (GCSRs). Program examples include:

.Karma Club: a recognition and rewards program connecting people worldwide through Planned Acts of Kindness.

.Project RENEW: pollution and plastics waste management.

.HEART Socialization and Skill Development: education for children, youth and adults in schools, the workforce and prisons.

.Sustainable Family Foundation: energy, water, food and education for families in the Global South, at a core cost of $906 per family ($906,000 per 1,000 families) over a minimum of three years.

.Project KOPE: a mental health program promoting health, happiness and wellness.

These sit alongside the more than 40 SDG-aligned program frameworks. Every contribution and matching commitment is tracked publicly. The Challenge is intended as a catalyst for program delivery and public accountability, not a substitute for government investment in solutions.

“Fragmented generosity does not close structural financing gaps or drive systemic change,” wrote Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, a network of social investors in Asia, in a March 8, 2026 commentary in Fortune.

“Each requirement needs a delivery engine to operate,” said Benjamin. One Planet – One People provides up to five delivery formats for each requirement, including programs, books, workshops, courses, events and activities. This flexibility ensures maximum participation from individuals and institutions.

How to Take Part

.Individuals and volunteers: sign the Global Protection Resolution, volunteer and contribute.

.Millionaires and billionaires: make a public commitment to match.

.Companies: join the Collaborative Sustainability Network as an Institutional Partner, promote and incorporate into CSR objectives.

.Schools, faith-based institutions, NGOs and civic organizations: sign the Resolution, promote and volunteer.

.Governments: adopt the GCSR standard and work on supporting initiatives in their own countries with individuals and institutions.

The Resolution can be signed at Brink-Clock. Information on the Challenge and its programs is available at BenjaminDaVinciInstitute.

*Quoted statements are publicly published, attributed with source and date; 1POP has no relationship with the speakers and implies no endorsement.

About One Planet – One People

One Planet – One People (1POP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,“Working for the Betterment of Kids, People & The Planet,” founded by Lyle Benjamin to unite governments, institutions and individuals around shared Collaborate Sustainability solutions to environmental tipping points, socioeconomic and health inequality, and the rapid advance of artificial intelligence. Its ecosystem includes Planned Acts of Kindness, the Karma Club, the Benjamin DaVinci Institute and 40-plus SDG-aligned program frameworks, with the goal of operating in 195-plus countries.

Lyle Benjamin

One Planet - One People

+1 929-420-4204

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NPO Launches Tipping Point $1 Challenge: $8 Billion Goal by 2028 with Matching Funds from Millionaires and Billionaires News Provided By Planned Acts / One Planet One People October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Human Rights, World & Regional



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