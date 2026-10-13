MRKT360 Responds To Openai's Global Ads Expansion: How To Advertise On Chatgpt

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After participating in the ChatGPT Ads beta, MRKT360 shares early insight into what businesses should consider as OpenAI expands advertising access globally.

- Eran Hurvitz, MRKT360 CEOTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MRKT360, a results-driven digital marketing and technology agency, is commenting on OpenAI 's expansion of ChatGPT Ads Manager availability to more than 60 countries, marking an important step in the development of advertising across AI platforms.“There's a lot of excitement around ChatGPT Ads expanding, and it's a really interesting moment for the industry,” said Eran Hurvitz, CEO of MRKT360.“More businesses are going to have the chance to test the platform and see where AI fits into their marketing, but a polished strategy is still most important.”The expansion gives businesses across Canada, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and other international markets greater access to advertising opportunities within ChatGPT.As an agency that participated in the ChatGPT Ads beta, MRKT360 has gained early experience with the platform and how businesses may need to approach campaign strategy, messaging, conversion tracking, landing pages, and optimization differently from more established advertising channels.MRKT360 believes this distinction will become increasingly important as businesses begin allocating portions of their paid media budgets to AI-native advertising.Traditional search advertising often begins with a keyword. Social advertising frequently starts by reaching users based on interests, behavior, or demographics. ChatGPT can engage users while they are actively exploring questions, evaluating alternatives, working through decisions, and conversing with the platform in real time.MRKT360's approach combines ChatGPT Ads campaign management with conversion tracking, landing page optimization, creative development, offer strategy, analytics, retargeting, and broader paid media campaigns across platforms including Google, Microsoft, and Meta. The agency helps businesses approach ChatGPT Ads as part of a broader conversion strategy rather than treating the platform as an isolated source of traffic.“We're already starting to see stronger results from AI recommendations when GEO is part of the strategy,” Hurvitz said.“Now, with sponsored ads expanding into more countries, it's going to be very interesting to see how different markets respond and how that changes the way businesses approach advertising in ChatGPT.”MRKT360 says its participation in the ChatGPT Ads beta gave its team the opportunity to begin developing that process before the platform became broadly available across additional international markets.The agency expects ChatGPT Ads to become an increasingly important part of global digital advertising strategies as more consumers use AI platforms for research, product discovery, comparisons, recommendations, and purchase-related decisions. At the same time, MRKT360 cautions businesses against approaching the platform purely from a first-mover perspective.Being early can provide an advantage, but only when businesses are prepared to test messaging, learn from campaign data, strengthen their conversion infrastructure, and adapt as the platform and its advertising capabilities continue to develop.“In the markets we've been testing, we're currently seeing stronger conversion rates at lower volumes,” Hurvitz commented.“We estimate those volumes to grow as ChatGPT Ads become available in more markets and more people begin interacting with sponsored placements.”For companies asking how to advertise on ChatGPT effectively, MRKT360 recommends looking beyond campaign setup alone. Businesses should evaluate the full customer journey, including the message users see, the landing page they reach, the offer presented to them, the way conversions are tracked, and how leads are followed up after engagement.MRKT360 is currently helping its clients evaluate whether ChatGPT Ads fit their customer journey, develop campaigns for the platform, create conversion-focused landing pages, establish measurement frameworks, and integrate ChatGPT advertising into broader digital marketing strategies.The agency also provides Generative Engine Optimization services designed to improve how businesses are discovered across AI-driven search and answer platforms, allowing companies to address both paid and organic visibility as consumer discovery continues to shift toward artificial intelligence.About MRKT360MRKT360 is a results-driven digital marketing and solutions agency offering end-to-end services in performance marketing, trade show marketing, paid media, AI strategy, SEO, generative engine optimization, social media, email marketing, web development, and IT optimization. Serving clients in English, Spanish, German, Japanese, Arabic, Russian, and Italian, MRKT360 helps businesses around the world strengthen their digital presence through strategies built around visibility, performance, and measurable growth.

Alex Zertuche

MRKT360 INC.

+1 416-477-0587

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MRKT360 Responds to OpenAI's Global Ads Expansion: How To Advertise on ChatGPT News Provided By Alex Zertuche, MRKT360 INC. October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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