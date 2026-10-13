LEVELFIVE APPOINTS PATRICK RICHARDSON AS US MANAGING DIRECTOR TO SPEARHEAD STRATEGIC NORTH AMERICAN GROWTH

Patrick Richardson has been named LevelFive's US Managing Director

UK's premier Applied AI studio expands into US Market, ready to deliver high-velocity, product engineering and agentic workflows to US mid-market and scale-ups.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

LevelFive, a premier UK-based Applied AI studio, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Patrick Richardson as its Managing Director, US. Richardson, the Founder of fractional management firm The States, will lead LevelFive's strategic expansion into the North American market, establishing the consultancy's US headquarters in Boston to bring high-velocity AI-native engineering and strategic AI advisory to US mid-market leaders, scale-ups, PE funds and PE portfolio companies.

As US Managing Director, Richardson will lead the establishment and scaling of LevelFive's US operations, spearhead senior-level partnerships, and build out a dedicated local team of forward-deployed builders. Richardson's deep expertise in scaling international agency operations will ensure LevelFive delivers its signature fixed-price, outcome-based software delivery model tailored to the North American market.

Accelerating US Growth and AI-Native Product Development

LevelFive's entry into the US market brings its high-velocity, AI-native product engineering directly to American scale-ups and mid-market companies. By combining senior builders with advanced AI agents, LevelFive ships working software in weeks rather than quarters-operating five times faster than traditional consultancies. The studio's core offerings include building custom digital products, deploying agentic workflows in business operations, and hardening "vibe-coded" prototypes into production-grade systems.

Sarat Pediredla (Co-Founder & Operator), of LevelFive, highlighted the strategic importance of the move:

"Our expansion into the US is a natural step as we scale our mission to redefine software delivery for the AI era. Traditional consultancies are too slow, billing hours instead of delivering value. By appointing Patrick Richardson as our US Managing Director, we are operationalizing our US growth with a proven leader who understands how to scale high-impact digital agencies and help clients achieve rapid, production-grade results for well positioned mid-market companies."

Sarat Pediredla, Alan Morris, and Patrick Richardson previously worked together at hedgehog lab for over a decade. During Richardson's tenure as Managing Director of the United States and Global CMO he established the US and Americas operations, scaling from zero to over multi-millions annually. He directed all aspects of client strategy, marketing, sales, operations, and financial management, while overseeing cross-functional teams to deliver mobile, web, AI, and connected device applications.

Patrick Richardson, US Managing Director for LevelFive, commented on his new role:

"I am thrilled to partner with LevelFive at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of software development. LevelFive's model of outcome-based pricing and using senior builders with AI agents to ship production-ready software 5x faster is exactly what US scale-ups and PE-backed firms need to stay competitive. I look forward to establishing our Boston headquarters and helping US leaders build real, action-oriented AI capabilities."

About LevelFive

LevelFive is a global Applied AI studio that prices outcomes, not hours. By pairing senior builders with AI agents, LevelFive ships working software and systems 5x faster than traditional consultancies. The studio solves critical AI and digital product challenges for scale-ups and mid-market leaders turning over $50M to $500M, offering high-velocity product builds, agentic workflows, fractional CTO services, and AI capability transfer. Website: levelfive

About The States

The States helps international advertising, branding, design, digital product, marketing, and public relations agencies set up and scale US operations affordably and easily. By deploying Fractional Managing Directors with top agency leadership experience, The States provides executive representation, physical office space, local business services, and strategic sales/marketing capabilities for a fraction of the cost of full-time C-suite hires. Website: thestates

Patrick Richardson

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