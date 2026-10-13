Kosmos Management CEO and CIO Amy Bautista named one of ABF Journal's 2026 Top Women

Co-architect of the patented Paired Policy strategy is recognized for actively championing the next generation of leaders in finance

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kosmos Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor with the patented, proprietary Paired PolicyTM investment strategy, today announced that Amy Bautista, its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, has been named one of ABF Journal's 2026 Top Women. The annual recognition honors women who are shaping the specialty finance industry.Bautista began her career as a financial advisor in Boston. She then became a buy-side analyst covering large-cap portfolio sectors and co-managed a mid-cap fund. In 2008 she joined her family's financial services firm in Seattle just as the collapse of Washington Mutual forced the business to rethink its model. She spent the next four years developing the firm's patented Paired Policy strategy, and in 2012 she co-founded Kosmos Management when the team brought in its first institutional client.Bautista went on to co-create the first Paired Policy asset-backed security (ABS) in the life settlement industry, leading Kosmos' first ABS transaction in 2019. Kosmos has since become a programmatic issuer. Today the firm manages 12 funds and oversees more than $2 billion in assets under management.Beyond her work at Kosmos, Bautista speaks up for women in finance. She advocates sponsorship that goes beyond mentoring, actively championing for rising leaders in the rooms where career decisions are made.“I'm honored to be recognized alongside this year's remarkable class of women in specialty finance. This recognition belongs to the entire Kosmos team, whose work has turned a new idea into an institutional-grade asset class. I'll continue to encourage more women to embrace the pivot points in their own careers.”Read Bautista's full ABF Journal profile at profile/amy-bautista-2026-top-women/.About Kosmos Management, LLCKosmos Management, LLC is a leading registered investment advisor. Kosmos Management is the architect of the patented and proprietary Paired Policy investment strategy, and conducted the first asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction in the life settlement market. Co-founded by Chris Kosmos, Amy Bautista, David Kraft, and Andy Quartner in 2012, the family-owned business designs innovative financial instruments through understanding, pricing and structuring to create untapped value with transparency, reliability and putting stakeholders first. Kosmos Management is committed to innovation, while fostering a healthy, transparent, and robust life settlement market.Media ContactPenny Williams

Penny Williams

Kosmos Management, LLC

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Kosmos Management CEO and CIO Amy Bautista Named One of ABF Journal's 2026 Top Women News Provided By Kosmos Management, LLC October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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