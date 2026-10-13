AI Rebooted CEO Michelle Strasburger Launches AI Is The Orchestra Be The Conductor, A Playbook For Leading AI Governance

AI is the Orchestra Be the Conductor

A new book argues that AI is the biggest workforce change of our time, and that HR is uniquely positioned to lead it.

COLEBROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colebrook, NH, October 13, 2026 – Right now, someone in your organization is using AI that nobody approved. That is the reality Michelle Strasburger, Founder and CEO of AI Rebooted, tackles in her new book, AI is the Orchestra Be the Conductor, a practical playbook for leaders ready to take charge of AI in their organizations.Leaders believe AI adoption is under control. Employees are quietly wondering whether their jobs are safe. And the rules are changing faster than most companies can keep up. Strasburger argues that AI is not just a technology project. It is the biggest workforce change of our time, and HR is the function best positioned for leading it."Every major change in the workplace eventually lands in HR's lap: new laws, mergers and acquisitions, office buildouts, a pandemic that sent everyone home overnight," said Strasburger. "AI is the next one, and it's bigger than all of them. Your organization is already using AI. The question is who's conducting. I wrote this book so leaders can stop reacting to AI and start leading it."Unlike books that focus on the technology, AI is the Orchestra Be the Conductor is a book about people: how to protect them, prepare them, and help them do their best work alongside AI. Drawing on more than two decades of leading organizations through transformation, Strasburger walks readers step by step from a first look at how AI is being used today to a governance program that runs as part of everyday work.What Readers Will LearnFilled with real stories, practical tools, and the questions every leader should be asking, the book shows readers how to:Build an AI governance framework that aligns with strategy and brings clarity to the organizationFind out how AI is really being used inside the organizationBuild a governance team that links arms across HR, IT, Legal, and the businessSort AI use cases by risk and decide what to tackle firstWrite policies people will actually follow, and train people to use AI with confidencePut safeguards in place and keep governance running day to dayWhether readers lead a team of ten or ten thousand, the book is a guide to turning AI noise into music. Learn more about the book at . It will be available on Amazon this week.Launch EventStrasburger celebrated the launch live at the AI Rebels meeting on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Attendees heard the story behind the book and Strasburger's approach to putting HR at the center of AI governance.The recording from the event can be found on the AI Rebel's YouTube page atAI Rebels, formerly HR Rebels, is the community Strasburger founded in 2016. It now welcomes professionals from every field, since everyone will be working with AI. Community details are at .Book DetailsTitle: AI is the Orchestra. Be the Conductor.Author: Michelle StrasburgerPublisher: North Country PublishingPublication date: October 7, 2026Formats and priceKindle eBook - $9.99 USDPaperback - $19.99 USDISBN: 978-0-99-702549-1Available atAmazonAbout Michelle StrasburgerMichelle Strasburger is an HR executive and AI governance leader who has spent more than two decades helping organizations transform their culture, leadership, and ways of working. Her career began in a benefits call center in Boston, Massachusetts and grew into executive roles leading company-wide transformations. She is the Co-Founder and CEO of AI Rebooted, co-creator of the Governance 1stTM platform, and founder and host of the AI Rebels community. She lives in northern New Hampshire with her family.About AI RebootedAI Rebooted, formerly HR Rebooted, helps organizations adopt AI with confidence through practical, people-first AI governance. Its Governance 1stTM framework gives leaders the clarity and real-time guardrails they need to use AI responsibly. The company changed its name in September 2026 to reflect a sharper focus on AI governance and an audience that reaches beyond HR to every leader shaping the future of work. Learn more at .

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AI Rebooted CEO Michelle Strasburger Launches AI is the Orchestra Be the Conductor, a Playbook for Leading AI Governance News Provided By AI Rebooted October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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