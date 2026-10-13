Expanding Strategic Offering, Washington, DC's North Coast Communications Partnering With Media Expert Peter G. Schwartz

North Coast Communications LLC

The firm is further expanding its high-quality capabilities in areas such as media strategy, corporate outreach, and narrative-driven marketing.

- Peter G. Schwartz

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a move designed to shake up and enrich the practice of public relations and marketing, respected, dynamic firm North Coast Communications is now partnering with veteran media strategist Peter G. Schwartz.

“We are excited to join forces with Peter and grow our capability in media strategy, corporate outreach, and narrative-driven marketing”, stated David N. Silverman, president and founder of North Coast Communications.

The partnership will unite communications experts who reject cookie-cutter public relations and marketing strategies and campaigns. North Coast and Schwartz will offer a go-to launchpad approach for corporations, governments, and non-profit organizations in order to cut through digital noise and capture attention from target audiences.

North Coast Communications has recently expanded its international footprint with satellite offices in Central Asia and the Pacific, secured Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) status in Washington, and registered as a U.S. federal contractor.

Changing the Game in a Crowded Market

Schwartz brings to the table over 25 years of expansive marketing and media relations experience. His knack for unlocking complex marketing landscapes and achieving high-impact earned media placements is a strong complement to North Coast's established consulting record.

"The modern digital landscape is completely overloaded," states Schwartz.“So, to really get noticed, you must craft and disseminate relevant stories that specifically reach target audiences and ensure their attention.”

Peter is adept at identifying the most effective narrative approach for a media and marketing campaign. By bringing his insights and energy into its ecosystem, North Coast is offering current and future clients a dynamic and effective combination of precise messaging and media reach.

Passion Meets Purpose

"David has built a nimble, high-impact firm that treats every client with the personal care of a true startup," said Schwartz. "We aren't here to write dry press releases that sit in an inbox. We partner with clients that want to move fast, think big, and turn strategic communication into undeniable real-world impact. I couldn't be more excited to build this next chapter."

About North Coast Communications

North Coast Communications offers an end-to-end agency capability combined with the speed and personalization of a boutique consultancy. Specializing in public affairs, corporate outreach, brand transformation, and leadership messaging, the firm helps organizations be heard across the public and private sectors.

About Peter Schwartz

Peter Schwartz is an international business consultant with 30 years of experience in public relations, marketing, business development, and crisis communications across multiple fields. Early in his career, he developed his skills at top Manhattan-based agencies Edelman PR, FleishmanHillard, and Grey Advertising.

Peter G. Schwartz

North Coast Communications

+1 603-305-0531

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Expanding Strategic Offering, Washington, DC's North Coast Communications Partnering with Media Expert Peter G. Schwartz News Provided By North Coast Communications October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Politics, World & Regional



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