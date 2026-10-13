Industrial Sale-Leaseback On Florida's Space Coast Draws Approximately 25 Offers, Closes At $10.2 Million

The GenH2 Corp. property at 5200 S. Washington Ave. in Titusville, Florida.

B+E evaluated competing bids to match the multi-building GenH2 Corp. property with a family office buyer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B+E, a commercial real estate brokerage specializing in sale-leaseback transactions, today announced the $10,200,000 sale of a multi-building light manufacturing and distribution property totaling 65,569 square feet, occupied by GenH2 Corp. at 5200 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32780. The property drew approximately 25 offers, and B+E guided the transaction to a family office buyer.

For companies that own the real estate they operate in, a sale-leaseback converts property equity into capital while the business stays in place under a lease with the new owner. Pricing depends on how buyers evaluate both the property and the company occupying it, so the strongest outcomes come from generating competition among qualified buyers, then identifying the one who places the most value on the asset.

“Executing a successful sale-leaseback requires more than just listing a property, it takes creative deal structuring and deep buyer network access,” said Chris Guida - Director at B+E.“Navigating multiple offers, our team pinpointed the precise family-office buyer equipped to see the long-term value, delivering an optimal outcome for our client when standard underwriting couldn't. This closing reflects our relentless focus on matching complex net lease assets with the right capital.”

The property is located in Titusville, in Brevard County on Florida's Space Coast. The B+E deal team included Chris Guida, Tim Hain, and Camille Renshaw.

Business owners evaluating a sale-leaseback of their operating real estate can contact the B+E team at TradeNetLease.

Gabby Gaither

B+E

4079062235 ext.

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Industrial Sale-Leaseback on Florida's Space Coast Draws Approximately 25 Offers, Closes at $10.2 Million News Provided By B+E October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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