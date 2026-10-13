Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group Issues Pedestrian Safety Advisory As National Pedestrian Safety Month Begins

Steve Hayes, J.D., founding attorney of Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, back-to-back Gold Best Personal Injury Law Firm 2024 and 2025 by Voted Charlotte's Best

Cameron Bauer, Esq., Associate Attorney at Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, NC Bar No. 63306, personal injury and workers compensation lawyer Charlotte NC

Pedestrian accident safety advisory - Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group urges pedestrians to know their rights under North Carolina law during National Pedestrian Safety Month.

Charlotte PI attorneys warn of rising pedestrian collision risk and explain NC's contributory negligence rule for accident victims.

- Steve Hayes, JD, Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers GroupCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As October marks the beginning of National Pedestrian Safety Month, Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group is urging residents to recognize the elevated collision risk facing pedestrians in the Charlotte metro area, particularly at high-volume intersections, school zones, and shared-use paths where vehicle and micro-mobility traffic converge.The firm, which has represented injured pedestrians throughout Mecklenburg County since 1991, reports that pedestrian accident cases represent a consistent and growing segment of its personal injury caseload. The convergence of high-speed arterial roads, rapidly expanding greenway infrastructure, and rising e-bike and electric scooter ridership has created new points of conflict that pedestrian infrastructure has not kept pace with.“Charlotte's growth has outpaced its pedestrian safety planning in several critical corridors,” said Steve Hayes, J.D., founding attorney at Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group.“We are seeing more cases involving pedestrians struck in crosswalks with proper right of way, injured on greenway paths by e-bikes traveling at Class 3 speeds, and hit in school zones during pickup and drop-off hours. These are preventable collisions, and the legal consequences for victims are severe under North Carolina law.”North Carolina consistently ranks among the states with the highest pedestrian fatality rates nationally. Mecklenburg County's rapid population growth, combined with an urban street network designed primarily for vehicle throughput rather than pedestrian safety, places Charlotte pedestrians at disproportionate risk compared to residents of similarly sized cities in other states.Associate attorney Cameron Bauer noted that the intersection of micro-mobility and pedestrian traffic represents an emerging and underrecognized hazard in Charlotte's greenway corridors.“The cases we are seeing increasingly involve not just vehicle-versus-pedestrian collisions but e-bike-versus-pedestrian and electric scooter-versus-pedestrian incidents on shared-use paths,” said Bauer.“These incidents often involve significant injuries because the speed differential between a Class 3 e-bike and a pedestrian is substantial, and the path infrastructure frequently provides no warning or separation.”Hayes emphasized that North Carolina's pedestrian right of way laws are more nuanced than most Charlotte residents understand, and that the state's contributory negligence rule creates particular urgency around establishing pedestrian fault status immediately following a collision.“Whether a pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, obeying the signal, or crossing outside a designated area at the time of a collision directly affects their legal rights under North Carolina law,” said Hayes.“Under the contributory negligence rule, a pedestrian found to bear even minimal fault for a crash may be barred from recovering compensation entirely. That makes the moments immediately following a pedestrian accident legally critical.”Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group has published a comprehensive resource covering Charlotte pedestrian accident claims, including guidance on North Carolina pedestrian right of way laws, the most hazardous Charlotte intersections and corridors for pedestrian accidents, and the claims process for injured pedestrians under North Carolina law. Additional resources covering car accidents, truck accidents, e-bike and electric scooter accidents, catastrophic injury, workers' compensation, and wrongful death are available at charlottenccaraccidentlawyers.Educational content only. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.About Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers GroupCharlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group was founded in 1991 by attorney Steve Hayes and serves injured clients across Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the surrounding region. The firm handles car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, e-bike and electric scooter accidents, workers' compensation, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and mass tort claims. All cases are handled on a contingency fee basis.Steve Hayes, NC Bar No. 18224 | Cameron Bauer, NC Bar No. 63306Contact:Steve Hayes, JDCharlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group7421 Carmel Executive Park Drive, Suite 212Charlotte, NC 28226+1 (980) 239-2275+1 (980) 238-4357 - 24/7 Accident Intake Line...Visit us on social media:Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | X | BlueSky | LinkedIn

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Pedestrian Safety Month: What Charlotte Victims Need to Know About NC's Contributory Negligence Rule

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Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group Issues Pedestrian Safety Advisory as National Pedestrian Safety Month Begins News Provided By Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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