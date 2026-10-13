Hartford Memorial Walk To Retrace Historic 1865 Homecoming Of Connecticut's Black Civil War Soldiers

Sgt. Maj. Horace Loudon and Q.M. Sgt. Daniel Stanley Lathrop

Memorial walk honoring the 161st anniversary of the 29th & 30th Connecticut Colored Regiments return from the Civil War.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On their return to Hartford, CT on November 24th, 1865, the 29th & 30th Connecticut Colored Regiments were met by Governor William Buckingham at Connecticut's Old State House. They were heroes, having been among the first regiments to enter Richmond, VA, the burning capital of the Confederacy. The men saw President Abraham Lincoln arrive to tour the devastation. The men were celebrated in New York, but on their way back to Connecticut, they learned that the citizens of Connecticut had rejected an amendment to remove the word "white" from the state's voter qualifications just one month prior. Understanding their disappointment, Governor Buckingham gave a speech of encouragement to the men, celebrating their bravery and asking them to be patient with the citizens of Connecticut. A parade then occurred through the streets of Hartford, the route documented in the Hartford Courant newspaper of the day.

To commemorate the 161st anniversary of this historic event, the Alex Breanne Corporation, in collaboration with Connecticut's Old State House, will host a memorial walk on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:00 a.m., with the walk commencing at 9:30 a.m.

Participants will retrace the footsteps of the soldiers through downtown Hartford, beginning and ending at Connecticut's Old State House, located at 800 Main Street. The full route covers 3.1 miles (5K), with an optional one-mile route for those who prefer a shorter walk.

Throughout the journey, participants will learn about the historic buildings, landmarks, and events connected to the soldiers' march. A web link will provide access to a live audio tour that participants can listen to on their smartphones using headphones or earbuds. The narration will be coordinated with the walk, offering historical insights as participants encounter significant locations along the route.

After the walk, a reception will be held at Connecticut's Old State House. The schedule of events is as follows:

9:00am: Welcome message: Sally Whipple - Executive Director, Connecticut Democracy Center

9:05am: Program Intro: John Mills - President, Alex Breanne Corporation

9:10am: Gov. Buckingham (reenactor): Dan Hayden - Executive Director, New England Civil War Museum

9:15am: Jordan Freeman (reenactor): Kevin Johnson - Technical Assistant, Connecticut State Library

9:30am: Memorial walk begins

11:30am: Reception

12:00pm: Official end of the event

This is a free event. You can register for the event here.

Join us as we honor these soldiers, remember their service, and retrace their historic journey through Hartford.

John Mills

Alex Breanne Corporation

+1 860-212-9897

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Connecticut Colored Regiments Walk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hartford Memorial Walk to Retrace Historic 1865 Homecoming of Connecticut's Black Civil War Soldiers News Provided By Alex Breanne Corporation October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.