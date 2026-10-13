Flightpath Releases Jet Guide Comparing 22 Private Aircraft

Flightpath Jet Guide aboard a Challenger 605.

Flightpath Jet Guide featuring the Challenger 650

New resource pairs estimated direct operating cost per hour with typical charter rates to help travelers and prospective owners evaluate their options.

- Robert BrunnenmeirBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flightpath has released the Jet Guide, an educational resource covering 22 popular private aircraft and designed to help charter clients, prospective aircraft buyers and aircraft owners better understand their options before making a private aviation decision.The guide pairs detailed aircraft specifications and performance data with estimated direct operating cost per hour alongside typical charter rates, allowing readers to examine aircraft capabilities and operating economics in one place. The guide also provides information on passenger capacity, range, cruise speed, baggage capacity, cabin dimensions and aircraft estimated capital costs.Selecting the right aircraft depends on more than cabin size or brand recognition. The guide helps readers consider the trade-offs among range, passenger capacity, operating cost and intended use, while also exploring how charter, fractional ownership and whole-aircraft ownership may fit different levels of aircraft use.“Choosing an aircraft shouldn't start with which jet looks the most impressive. It should start with understanding how you plan to use it,” said Robert Brunnenmeir, president of Flightpath.“Whether someone is chartering for a specific trip or considering aircraft ownership, our goal with the Jet Guide is to provide practical information that helps them compare their options and make a more informed decision.”An Educational ResourceThe guide includes a glossary of aircraft terminology, a private aviation FAQ addressing common questions about charter pricing and ownership thresholds, and coverage spanning turboprops, light jets, midsize and super-midsize aircraft, and ultra-long-range jets.Developed with the expertise of aviation professionals, the guide is intended to provide practical information for readers considering their next charter flight or future aircraft.AvailabilityThe Flightpath Jet Guide is available as a complimentary digital download at flightpath-jet-guide/.Printed copies are available upon request by contacting....About FlightpathFlightpath is the shared brand of Flightpath Air (United States) and Flightpath Charter Airways (Canada), two independent sister companies that collaborate to provide private aviation services across North America. Since 2006, Flightpath has supported private aviation clients through aircraft charter, aircraft management, acquisition and sales, and maintenance solutions. With operations in the United States and Canada, Flightpath works with travelers and aircraft owners to provide aviation solutions built around safety, operational experience and personalized service.For more information, visit .

Adam Vanwyck

Flightpath

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Flightpath Releases Jet Guide Comparing 22 Private Aircraft News Provided By Flightpath October 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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