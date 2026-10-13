2027 Marketing Budget Planning In The AI Search Era Webinar Announced By Brick Marketing

Brick Marketing - Digital Marketing Agency

Free webinar by Brick Marketing will help teams evaluate spending across SEO, AI search, paid advertising, content, and other digital marketing channels.

- Nick Stamoulis of Brick Marketing

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brick Marketing has announced its upcoming webinar,“2027 Marketing Budget Planning in the AI Search Era,” scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 3:00 PM EST, replay will be sent to all registrants. The free webinar will run for 60 minutes and focus on helping businesses make informed decisions about their digital marketing investments for the coming year. Registration is open, and space is limited.

The webinar session will examine budget planning across search engine optimization, AI search, pay per click advertising, content marketing, and other channels that can help attract higher quality leads. Attendees will also learn how to evaluate spending based on measurable sales contributions and brand value, rather than simply carrying the same expenses into another year.

For business owners and marketing leaders, the starting point is a familiar concern: where should the money go? A company may have several marketing programs running, regular reports arriving, and a team working hard to keep everything moving. That does not necessarily make it clear which investments are helping the business grow.

“Before you decide what to spend next year, you need to understand what you are trying to accomplish and what your current marketing is doing for the business,” said Nick Stamoulis, President of Brick Marketing.“Adding another channel is not always the answer. Sometimes you need to improve the work already being done, adjust your priorities, or stop paying for something that no longer makes sense.”

Webinar registration is available at .

Start With the Business Goals:

The December webinar brings the budget conversation back to business objectives. A marketing budget should reflect the customers a company wants to reach, the services or products it needs to support, and the sales opportunities it hopes to create. Those priorities provide a more useful starting point than a list of platforms.

For example, consider a company that wants to attract larger accounts. Increasing the number of inquiries alone would not necessarily support that goal. The business would also need to consider whether its messaging, website content, advertising, and follow up are appropriate for the buyers it wants to reach.

Another company might need to support an existing sales team with more consistent interest from qualified prospects. Its planning questions could involve staying visible between conversations, answering common objections, and giving potential customers a reason to return. The budget should account for that work, even when the objective is not an immediate purchase.

These examples illustrate why there is no useful universal percentage that every business should assign to SEO, paid advertising, or AI search. The right allocation needs to reflect the company's goals, available resources, and evidence from its own marketing activity. A budget copied from another organization would not provide that context.

The aim is to make spending decisions easier to explain. When leadership asks why a particular activity deserves funding, the answer should connect to a business need. It should also establish what the company will review to determine whether that investment is making progress.

For teams that have already approved a 2027 budget, the discussion can serve as a review of the assumptions behind it. For those still working through decisions, it provides a reason to connect proposed expenses with specific priorities. In either case, the question is not simply whether the total is affordable. It is whether the planned spending supports the work the business needs to accomplish.

Consider How Buyers Find and Evaluate a Company:

The webinar will explore how AI search platforms, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude, search engines, and paid media channels can influence different parts of the buyer journey. AI search will be considered alongside the broader marketing program, including generative engine optimization, or GEO, and answer engine optimization, or AEO.

A useful planning exercise is to consider a prospective customer who encounters a company more than once before making contact. That person might first see an advertisement, later read an article, and eventually visit the website while comparing providers. A budget review should leave room to investigate that sequence rather than assuming one interaction tells the entire story.

The same reasoning applies when evaluating AI visibility. Being mentioned in an answer and receiving a qualified sales inquiry are different outcomes. Businesses should be clear about which outcome they are measuring and avoid treating a mention as proof that a sale will follow.

For companies deciding how much attention to give AI search, the practical question is how that work fits their customers and their existing marketing. Planning should consider what prospective buyers need to understand about the business and whether the company's information supports that evaluation.

There is also a difference between testing an opportunity and committing a substantial budget to it. A business can define the purpose of a test, identify the evidence it hopes to gather, and set a review point before expanding the commitment. That creates a more deliberate discussion than making a spending decision simply because a platform is receiving attention.

Review What Each Digital Marketing Channel Contributes:

One of the central topics of the webinar is how to evaluate which marketing channels deserve more investment and which may be consuming budget without producing enough measurable sales and brand value. The focus is on making informed choices about the overall marketing mix.

That evaluation should start with the job an activity is expected to perform. An advertising campaign intended to generate appointment requests calls for different questions than a content program intended to help prospects understand a complicated service. Reviewing both only by total website visits would leave important questions unanswered.

A company reviewing paid advertising, for example, should ask what happened after the click. Did the visitor reach a relevant page? Was the offer appropriate? Did the inquiry match the type of customer the business serves? These questions help separate an advertising problem from a problem elsewhere in the process.

For content, the review might begin with relevance. Does the material address questions that customers actually bring to sales conversations? Does it explain the company's services clearly? Is there a sensible next step for a reader who wants to learn more? Publishing frequency alone does not answer those questions.

Brand activity deserves an equally clear purpose. A company can ask whether it is reaching the intended audience, whether that audience is engaging, and what evidence supports continuing the investment. Calling an expense“branding” should not remove the need to explain its value.

The same discipline should apply before cutting a program. A weak result warrants investigation, but the response should depend on what the review reveals. The business may need a different message, a better offer, more appropriate targeting, or a different channel altogether. Each conclusion suggests a different budget decision.

This review matters even when total spending will remain unchanged. A company might decide to give an effective program more support by removing an expense that has lost its purpose for the company. Another might keep its allocation but revise the work behind it. The important step is making the choice deliberately, with a reason that the team can explain.

Keep Lead Quality in the Marketing Budget Conversation:

Attracting higher quality leads is a stated focus of the December session. For budget planning purposes, that means looking beyond the number of people who complete a form or request information. Businesses need a working definition of what makes an inquiry worth pursuing.

A useful definition could include the prospective customer's needs, fit with the company's services, ability to purchase, and expected timing. The criteria will differ by business. What matters is giving marketing and sales a shared understanding of the opportunities they want to create.

Consider two hypothetical campaigns. One produces many inquiries from people who are not suitable customers. The other produces fewer inquiries, but those conversations concern services the company wants to sell. Without reviewing quality, a budget decision based only on volume could favor the wrong campaign.

Sales feedback belongs in that review. Teams can compare what prospects ask, why conversations stall, and which messages appear to set appropriate expectations. This creates a practical way to connect campaign planning with the people responsible for turning interest into business.

The length of the sales process also belongs in the review. If a company typically needs several months to turn an inquiry into a customer, it should consider that timing when examining recent campaigns. That does not excuse poor performance. It means separating early signs of progress from completed sales and being clear about what evidence is available at each stage.

“Getting more leads sounds good until you look at who those people are and whether you can actually help them,” Nick Stamoulis of Brick Marketing said.“The budget needs to support the kinds of customers you want, not just a larger number in a report. That takes a clear strategy and honest conversations between marketing, sales, and leadership.”

Account for the Work Behind the Campaigns:

A budget also needs to account for what it takes to carry out the plan. Buying advertising or selecting a marketing channel is only part of the decision. The company must determine who will prepare the content, manage the work, review performance, and follow up with prospective customers.

An otherwise reasonable plan can become difficult to maintain when those responsibilities are left unresolved. Before approving another initiative, leadership should consider whether the team has the time and support to do the work properly. Adding activity without answering that question can create an unrealistic set of expectations.

The website deserves attention in the same discussion. Before paying to send additional visitors to a service page, a business should review whether the page explains the offer clearly and makes the next step easy to understand. More promotion does not resolve an unclear message.

Planning should also distinguish between an ongoing commitment and work that needs to happen before a campaign begins. Preparing a landing page, developing useful content, or improving reporting may require resources beyond the media expense itself. Those needs should be visible when the budget is discussed.

A practical plan identifies what matters most, who is responsible, and when the company will review progress. It also leaves room to adjust when the evidence calls for a change. The purpose is to support consistent implementation without treating every initial decision as permanent.

Practical Guidance From Brick Marketing:

The webinar presenters are Nick Stamoulis, President of Brick Marketing, and Katherine Tsoukalas, the agency's Director of Marketing. Stamoulis works directly with clients on marketing strategy and implementation. Tsoukalas brings experience in content strategy, SEO, and B2B marketing, along with an MBA. Their work connects marketing decisions with the goals businesses are trying to achieve.

The session is relevant to business owners, executives, marketing managers, and others involved in deciding how marketing resources should be used. The budget questions apply both to organizations with established internal teams and to businesses that rely on outside support for some or all of their marketing.

Participants can consider the discussion in relation to their own planning decisions. Useful questions include which business goals have changed, where current spending needs closer review, and whether the proposed work is realistic for the people responsible for it. The objective is a clearer basis for deciding what deserves attention in 2027.

For businesses seeking guidance specific to their organization, Brick Marketing also offers marketing consulting. The service includes reviewing existing marketing activity, identifying opportunities for improvement, and developing recommendations tied to business goals. Its scope can include website conversion, content, SEO, AI search, paid advertising, social media, email, and offline marketing.

Information about the agency's marketing consulting service is available at .

Webinar Registration

“2027 Marketing Budget Planning in the AI Search Era” will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 3:00 PM EST. The session lasts 60 minutes, and there is no cost to attend. Spaces are limited, so interested business owners and marketing professionals are encouraged to register.

Those who cannot attend at the scheduled time should still register to receive the webinar replay recording. Registration is available through Brick Marketing's webinar page at .

The webinar offers an opportunity to step back from individual marketing expenses and consider what the business needs from its overall investment. Whether a company is reviewing an existing plan or deciding where additional resources should go, the discussion will focus on practical strategic insight for 2027.

About Brick Marketing

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Brick Marketing is a digital marketing agency that brings strategy and implementation together. The agency works with businesses throughout the United States and offers digital marketing services, custom training, and marketing consulting.

Brick Marketing develops strategies around each client's business, marketing, and sales goals, with an emphasis on practical recommendations and measurable outcomes. Its areas of expertise include SEO, AI search, content marketing, paid advertising, and other digital marketing activities that support business growth. Brick Marketing

Additional information about Brick Marketing, its background, and its approach to working with clients is available at .

Nick Stamoulis

Brick Marketing

+1 781-999-1222

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