Congress Lacks Clarity On SIR, Alleges Karnataka BJP MP Poojary

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka BJP MP, Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday alleged that the Congress and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, lacked clarity on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that they were creating confusion and obstructing constitutionally mandated institutions from carrying out their duties.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Malleshwaram, Poojary criticised Congress leaders for questioning the judiciary while also approaching the Supreme Court over the issue. He said the KPCC president had alleged that the Supreme Court and its judges were working like BJP spokespersons, while the Kerala Congress had also criticised Supreme Court judges.

“On the one hand, they make such statements against the judiciary, and on the other, they talk about approaching the Supreme Court on SIR. This reflects their confused mindset,” he alleged.

Poojary accused the Congress of speaking about protecting the Constitution while making statements that, according to him, amounted to contempt of court and disparagement of the Supreme Court.

He also alleged that the Congress was unnecessarily blaming the Union government and obstructing its work. He said the party had failed in its role as the Opposition and urged it to introspect rather than make statements that could mislead the public.

On the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the enhanced reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), Poojary urged the state government to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court and present a strong legal defence.

He said the reservation had been increased during the tenure of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai based on the report of retired Justice Nagamohan Das, taking into account the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The decision was subsequently challenged in the High Court.“If proper arguments are presented in the Supreme Court, the enhanced reservation can be protected. The Congress government in the state should work in this direction,” he said.

Commenting on the appointment of the new Governor of Karnataka, Poojary welcomed the decision and described the appointee as an experienced person who had served in various capacities, including the National Commission for Backward Classes.

He said the appointment of a woman as Governor was welcome and expressed hope that her experience would benefit Karnataka and help strengthen democracy in the state.

He said drought had caused hardship to both people and livestock and urged ministers and legislators to prioritise relief measures.