'Riots, Inciting Fear Only Achievements': BJP Slams Akhilesh Over SP Taking Credit For Party Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prakash Pal on Tuesday criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav over posters displayed outside the party headquarters highlighting women-centric schemes introduced during the past SP government. He alleged that the SP was attempting to take credit for welfare initiatives while ignoring its past record on law and order.

The controversy follows the display of a poster featuring an image of Goddess Durga outside the Samajwadi Party office, highlighting various women-centric schemes introduced during the party's tenure in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to IANS, Pal alleged that Akhilesh Yadav should instead take responsibility for what he described as the denial of rights to backward classes, Dalits and people from the general category during the past SP government's tenure.

"Akhilesh Yadav can take credit for how he usurped the rights of the backward classes, Dalits and the general category. He could put up posters claiming, 'I did it before, and I will do it again.' He could display posters admitting how riots occurred during his (past SP government's) tenure, saying, 'I used to instigate a riot every third day.' He could say that during his time, traders were forced to shut their shops by 5 or 6 p.m.," the BJP leader said.

Pal also alleged that the law-and-order situation during the previous SP government's tenure created an atmosphere of fear, particularly among women and girls.

"He (Akhilesh Yadav) can take credit for creating such an atmosphere of fear that girls were afraid to step out. They (SP government) took over people's land; they can take credit for those things," he said.

Questioning the SP's electoral performance, Pal added that the party should explain why it failed to secure a stronger mandate despite claiming to have undertaken significant development work.

"They (Samajwadi Party) should tell us, and we know whom they are trying to address through all these claims. If they have done so much good work, why did they win only 47 seats when they were in power?" he asked.

Pal also referred to the SP's electoral performance in 2014 and 2019, questioning why its victories were largely limited to constituencies associated with its political family.

"If they (Samajwadi Party) had done so much good work, they would have won," he said.

The BJP MP attributed the SP's electoral setbacks to anti-incumbency and praised the political leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Pal also accused the Opposition of undermining India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the Judiciary, referring to Monday's protest march against the Supreme Court.

"The Opposition wants to malign all of India's constitutional institutions, be it the Election Commission or, as seen yesterday, in what was perhaps the first instance of a march being held against the Supreme Court. As part of an international conspiracy, they discredit India's constitutional bodies, make a mockery of democracy, question the Election Commission, and speak against the Judiciary. Thus, the 'INDI Alliance' has turned anti-India in its opposition to PM Modi," he said.