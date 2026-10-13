Ashok Gehlot Praises Delhi Protests Calls For Oppn Unity To Safeguard Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday praised the protest held in Delhi, saying it had sent a strong message across the country about citizens' commitment to protecting democracy. He also called for unity within the Congress to strengthen the nationwide fight against what he described as dictatorial forces.

Interacting with the media at Bikaner Airport, Gehlot said the protest had been magnificent and asserted that the country and its younger generation, including Gen Z, were united in the fight to safeguard democratic values.

“We will not allow the designs of these dictatorial forces to succeed at any cost,” he said. Responding to a question about his recent statement in Jaipur that“we are all one”, Gehlot said his remarks had been made after careful consideration and that the unity he had spoken about would become evident.

He said democracy in the country was in danger and that the Congress, under the leadership of party President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, was fighting against what he termed dictatorial forces.

“At a time like this, if we do not remain united within the states, how can we fight the battle to save democracy nationwide?” Gehlot asked, adding that protecting democracy was the party's foremost priority.

When asked whether IAS and IPS officers were dominating the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government, leading to the current situation, Gehlot questioned the government's authority over the administration.

“There is no such thing as a government there! Officials themselves are saying that this government has no grip or influence over the administration,” he said.

On whether he would work his political magic in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections, Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress would secure a massive majority.

He said the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), under the leadership of President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, was working to bring everyone together.

According to Gehlot, committees have been constituted at the district, block and state levels to oversee preparations for the Panchayati Raj elections. He said the organisational exercise had changed the political atmosphere across Rajasthan and expressed confidence that the Congress would contest the elections unitedly and register a spectacular victory.