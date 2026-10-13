Gold's Quietest Frontier Just Got Expensive

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Roughly two billion years ago, the greenstone belts that now hold much of West Africa's gold formed alongside those of South America's Guiana Shield, when the two regions were joined. The Atlantic later split them. West Africa went on to become one of the defining gold regions of the past three decades. The Guiana Shield, buried under rainforest and deep tropical weathering across Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana and northern Brazil, stayed a frontier.

It is no longer a cheap one. In July, a takeover combining two adjacent gold projects in Guyana closed at an estimated transaction equity value of C$2.3 billion. Majors and resource funds are now writing nine-figure checks into the Shield, and most of the gold they are paying for is years from production. They are buying geology, scale and history, often before a plant exists to process any of it.

What the Money Is Buying

Discovery is the earliest bet. Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSX-Venture: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) calls the Shield "a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored," and in April it closed a C$59.85 million private placement at C$1.00 per share that lifted La Mancha's stake to 19.9%. At Majorodam in Suriname alone, Greenheart has completed 160 reverse circulation holes totaling 11,748 meters.

Scale comes next. Founders Metals Inc. (TSX-Venture: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) closed its purchase of the remaining 30% of the Antino Gold Project on September 17, giving shareholders a 100%, royalty-free interest in a 102,360-hectare package in southeastern Suriname that it calls the largest uninterrupted block of highly prospective greenstone belt geology in the Shield. Gold Fields closed a C$77 million strategic investment at the same time, taking its stake to about 19.9%. A senior producer is underwriting a district before it is a mine.

Then there is history. Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX-Venture: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) is redeveloping a district whose original mine produced more than 3.7 million ounces from 1993 to 2005. Its preliminary economic assessment, filed October 5, outlines average annual production of approximately 351,000 ounces over an 18-year mine life, with an after-tax NPV5% of US$4.0 billion at US$3,600 gold. Omai calls the project one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the Guiana Shield. Old mines in the Shield are being priced as new ones.

The Shield's Brazilian Edge

All three stories follow the same sequence: find or reclaim the ounces, define them, then build the plant. At the Shield's southeastern edge, in the Brazilian state of Amapá on the border with French Guiana and Suriname, JZR Gold Inc. (TSX-Venture: JZR) (OTCPK: JZRIF) is running that sequence in reverse.

A 2017 study at Brazil's Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul dated volcanic rock from the Vila Nova greenstone belt, home to JZR's Vila Nova Gold Project, at about 2.15 billion years and tied it to the arc magmatism that built the Guiana Shield. Same era, same ancient shield, the same broad family of rocks the market is now paying for in Guyana and Suriname.

The difference is what is already on the ground. Vila Nova has a permitted 800-tonne-per-day gravimetric mill processing surface material left by earlier hand mining. JZR took over as operator on May 28, contractor RR Bueno is fully mobilized, and in August the plant moved onto a regular schedule of one eight-hour shift per weekday. In mid-September the company reported that approximately 11 tonnes of concentrate had been shipped toward São Paulo. The first weeks brought equipment failures, handled through repairs and component replacements, and management says the operation has stabilized and is now focused on adding operating hours and improving reliability.

The Strike Nobody Has Finished Drilling

Beyond the surface operation, Vila Nova's hard-rock potential has barely been tested. According to a June 2022 company release, 59 holes were drilled on the property between 1993 and 1996, followed by 18 more in 2021, for a total of 10,084 meters. Mineralization occurs in parallel, near-vertical structures, with the deepest intersections between 220 and 258 meters. Only about one kilometer of an interpreted three-kilometer strike length has been drill-tested.

The same release described exploration potential of 3.6 million to 5.2 million ounces. That work was not prepared under National Instrument 43-101, the figures are conceptual, and no mineral resource or reserve has been defined. They indicate scale, not value, and they underline how much of the strike remains untested.

What Investors Can Measure

Elsewhere in the Shield, investors are paying today for gold that may not reach a mill for years. At Vila Nova, the mill is already turning. For now, the numbers that matter are operating hours, throughput and concentrate. Beyond that is a much bigger geological question: what sits along the two-thirds of the interpreted strike that has never been drilled? In a frontier where capital now arrives by the billion, that is an unusual place to stand.

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