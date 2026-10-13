Keolis MHI Concludes Fire Prevention Week 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the themethe initiative reinforced Keolis MHI's commitment to safeguarding employees, assets and operations through continuous education and proactive stakeholder engagement. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– As part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, resilient and fire-conscious workplace, Keolis MHI, a leading operator and rail management organisation in Dubai, successfully concluded itsunder the themebringing together employees, Fire Wardens and operational stakeholders for a five-day programme focused on fire prevention, emergency preparedness and Fire and Life Safety.

Held fromand led by Keolis MHI's Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) Department, the five-day campaign reinforced Keolis MHI's commitment to safeguarding employees, assets and operations through continuous education and proactive stakeholder engagement.

Throughout the week, Keolis MHI conducted a programme of awareness sessions, practical training, inspections, evacuation drills and recognition activities across its operations. The programme covered key areas including Fire and Life Safety awareness, lithium-ion battery fire protection, Fire Warden empowerment, emergency evacuation procedures and workplace fire safety compliance.

said:“Fire safety is often viewed through the lens of emergency response, yet its greatest success lies in prevention. As we observe Fire Prevention Week, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating safer workplaces, safer homes and safer communities. When it comes to fire safety, preparedness, awareness and personal responsibility remain our most effective forms of protection.

The programme included collaboration with key operational stakeholders. Fire Warden Empowerment Training and refresher activities further supported employees responsible for assisting with emergency preparedness and evacuation, strengthening their confidence and capability to respond during an emergency.

added:“Fire prevention is not solely the responsibility of safety professionals or emergency responders. It is a collective responsibility that starts with everyday decisions.”

The campaign concluded on 9 October with theand a, recognising individuals and teams who demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Fire and Life Safety.

Through Fire Prevention Week 2026, Keolis MHI reinforced its commitment to safeguarding its employees, passengers, assets and operations through continuous education, collaboration and proactive risk prevention.