Fake Army Officer Busted In West Bengal With Uniform, Ids And Government-Stickered Car Walkie-Talkies Seized

A man accused of impersonating an Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel and cheating people with promises of defence jobs has been arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The arrest was made in a joint operation involving Nabagram police and the Kolkata Army Intelligence unit, according to reports published on October 12 and 13.

The accused, identified as Tarun Das, is a resident of Sagardighi in Murshidabad. Investigators allege that he posed as a senior officer in the Army's Para Special Forces and Military Intelligence to gain people's trust and collect money by promising them jobs in the armed forces.

Fake Army officer arrested in Murshidabad. The uniform looks like he shopped at every defence store at once. Even the NDA syllabus doesn't cover that much. Defence Direct Education (@DefenceDirect) October 13, 2026

Fake Army Officer Allegedly Used Uniform and Identity Cards

According to reports, Das allegedly wore an Army uniform and carried forged identity cards and documents to present himself as a Lieutenant Colonel. He reportedly claimed to hold a senior position in the Military Intelligence wing.

Investigators also alleged that he travelled in a white vehicle bearing“Government of India” stickers on its front and rear. Walkie-talkies and other equipment were allegedly used to strengthen the impression that he was an authorised government official.

The case came to light after intelligence inputs reportedly raised suspicions about his activities. Army Intelligence had allegedly been monitoring his movements for several days before the joint operation was conducted.

Three Walkie-Talkies, Fake IDs and Vehicle Recovered

During the operation, authorities reportedly recovered several items from the accused, including three walkie-talkies, multiple mobile phones, fake identity cards, suspicious documents and cash.

A white four-wheeler bearing government stickers was also seized. Investigators are examining whether these items were used to facilitate the alleged fraud or mislead people about the accused's identity.

Reports said the operation was carried out late on Sunday night, October 11, in the jurisdiction of Nabagram police station.

Accused Allegedly Promised Jobs in Armed Forces

One of the major allegations against Das is that he collected money from people by promising to secure them jobs in the Indian armed forces.

Investigators are now trying to establish the scale of the alleged racket, identify potential victims and determine how much money may have been collected. They are also examining whether the accused acted alone or had associates who helped him carry out the alleged scheme.

The use of a military uniform, counterfeit identification documents and communication equipment has also prompted questions about whether the alleged impersonation extended beyond financial fraud.

Police Seek Custody for Further Investigation

Following his arrest, Das was produced before the Lalbagh Sub-Divisional Court on October 12. Police reportedly sought 10 days of custody to question him and investigate the alleged fraud.

Officials are expected to examine his background, the source of the seized documents and equipment, and any possible links to others involved in the case.

The investigation remains underway. The allegations against Das have yet to be established through the legal process, and further details are expected as investigators continue their inquiry.