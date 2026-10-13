Seychelles: Finance Minister Pierre Laporte Participates In The 2026 World Bank Group Annual Meetings In Bangkok, Thailand

Minister for Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment, Mr. Pierre Laporte, is participating in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from 12 to 18 October 2026.

The Annual Meetings bring together global leaders, finance ministers, policymakers and development partners to discuss key issues affecting the global economy, with a focus on jobs, investment, economic growth and practical solutions for development.

Minister Laporte's participation provides an opportunity to engage in important discussions on investment, financing and sustainable economic development, while exchanging perspectives on how countries can strengthen their economies and create opportunities for their people.

For Seychelles, these discussions are important in supporting economic resilience, attracting investment and advancing sustainable, long-term development.

In his first engagement Minister Laporte was a panelist in an Annual Meeting flagship event under the theme“Small AI. Real Jobs: Transforming Technological Possibilities into Development Reality”. The event saw the participation of other high-profile personalities including the President of Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, President of World Bank, Managing Director of the IMF, and recognized global private sector leaders.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Minister for Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment, Seychelles.