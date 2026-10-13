Eplanet Brokers Publishes H1 2026 Transparency Report And Highlights Best Broker 2026 Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlanet Brokers has published its H1 2026 Transparency Report, providing operational data on withdrawals, deposits, KYC, trading execution and customer support. The publication comes alongside another development for the company in 2026: ePlanet Brokers received the Best Broker 2026 award at Forex Expo Dubai 2026. Together, these developments provide additional information for traders researching the broker and asking questions such as: Is ePlanet Brokers legit? Is ePlanet Brokers safe to use?



Choosing a broker is rarely about one feature, award or performance figure. A useful review needs to look at legal structure, operational data, withdrawals, execution, support and the problems a broker is willing to disclose. That is the context behind the ePlanet Brokers H1 2026 Transparency Report. Instead of relying only on claims such as“fast” or“reliable,” the company published internal performance figures covering several stages of the client journey.



Transparency Report Findings

Some of the clearest numbers relate to payments and trading operations. During H1 2026, ePlanet Brokers reported a 99% deposit success rate and a withdrawal success rate of more than 95%. Average internal withdrawal processing time was approximately eight minutes.



Bank processing, payment providers, verification or compliance checks can affect how long a withdrawal ultimately takes.



The report also says more than 40% of withdrawals were automated. At the same time, it does not present withdrawals as problem-free. It identifies interbank processing, bank-specific restrictions and additional reviews among reasons a request may take longer.



Trading data provides another useful measure. ePlanet Brokers reported a 99.9% order execution success rate and average execution speed of approximately 110 milliseconds, compared with around 150 milliseconds in H2 2025. These are aggregate figures rather than a promise that every order will have the same result or execution time.



The report is useful because it does not only highlight positive results. It also explains where delays can happen and where further improvement is planned. That matters in a broker review: transparency is more useful when readers can see both reported performance and the operational limits behind the headline numbers.







KYC and Customer Support

KYC is another area where the report includes both performance and friction. The published approval rate is 88%, while automated identity verification averaged less than 30 seconds. The report also discusses issues that can slow verification, including incomplete or unclear documentation and cases requiring additional checks.



Support performance is measured as well. Average first response time was 181 seconds, while average resolution time was 67 minutes. This approach is relevant when assessing whether ePlanet Brokers is safe or legit. No operational metric can prove that a broker is risk-free, and trading itself carries substantial risk. But measurable data can make it easier to examine how a company operates and where its processes still need work.



How is ePlanet Brokers structured?

ePlanet Brokers operates through entities in more than one jurisdiction.



ePlanet Brokers LTD is incorporated and registered in the Comoros Union under the International Companies Act 2006, with IBC Registration No. HY00923038. Nebula Ventures Ltd is incorporated in Vanuatu under Company Registration No. 700819 and is licensed and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission to provide financial dealer services.



The Vanuatu entity was added alongside the existing Comoros structure rather than replacing it. For traders reviewing whether ePlanet Brokers is a legitimate broker, these details should be considered together with the company's terms, risk disclosures and operational record.



Best Broker 2026 Award

ePlanet Brokers also received the Best Broker 2026 award at Forex Expo Dubai 2026. An industry award is useful context, but it should not replace due diligence. The company makes the same point in its own coverage of the award: traders should still examine legal information, trading conditions, platforms and operational performance.



One is industry recognition; the other provides numbers that can be checked and compared over time.



ePlanet Brokers Review 2026

The strongest part of this ePlanet Brokers review is not a claim that every process is perfect. It is the availability of measurable information, including areas where delays or additional checks can occur.



For anyone asking whether ePlanet Brokers is safe or legit, there is no single metric that should decide the answer. Regulation, withdrawal performance, execution, support, legal documents and risk all matter. The H1 2026 Transparency Report adds another layer by making operational results visible, while the Best Broker 2026 award adds external industry recognition.



Together, they give traders more information to examine before making their own decision.



About ePlanet Brokers

ePlanet Brokers is a global online broker providing access to financial markets through MetaTrader 5 and cTrader. The company operates through entities established in multiple jurisdictions, including the Comoros Union and Vanuatu, and provides trading services across a range of financial instruments. ePlanet Brokers focuses on trading technology, operational transparency and multilingual client support, while continuing to develop its trading infrastructure and client services.



For more information about ePlanet Brokers and its services, users can visit:

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