Sodaboost Introduces Sodaboost Gummies, Pairing Brazilian Muira Puama And Catuaba With Maca In One Daily Chewable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SodaBoost

Ogden, UT, USA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodaBoost today introduced SodaBoost Gummies, a men's dietary supplement taken as one gummy a day that the company presents as part of an everyday energy and vitality routine. Nine ingredients share a single 82 mg proprietary blend, with caffeine shown separately at 5 mg, and the gummies are on sale through the brand's official website.

Official Website: SodaBoost Official Website

SodaBoost Gummies at a Glance

SodaBoost



Format: chewable gummy, 30 per bottle

Daily amount: one gummy

Blend: 82 mg of nine ingredients, with muira puama listed first

Caffeine content: 5 mg in each gummy

Energy and sugar: 10 calories; 3 g added sugar

Origin: made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients; produced in a GMP facility Distributor: Instituto Experience, Lakeland, Florida

What SodaBoost Gummies Are

SodaBoost Gummies are a chewable dietary supplement made for men who like to keep their daily routine short: a single gummy, chewed once a day. The company positions the formula around everyday energy and vitality. The bottle is easy to recognize, with a gold Spartan helmet framed by laurel leaves on a deep navy label. Apple pectin gives each gummy its set; a single piece supplies 10 calories, and the label states that SodaBoost is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

Behind the branding sits a formula that draws on plants from three continents: two Brazilian barks, an Andean root, an Ayurvedic adaptogen and a Chinese herb, joined by green tea extract, a measured amount of caffeine and a single amino acid, L-arginine. Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida, distributes the product, and its label carries a miniature Brazilian flag above the brand name.

Who SodaBoost Gummies Are Made For

The company describes SodaBoost as a supplement for adult men who want their energy and vitality routine to fit into a busy day, whether that day starts with back-to-back obligations or a session at the gym. The gummy format suits men who prefer not to swallow capsules, and the single daily serving removes any measuring. Because each gummy declares its caffeine and sugar content, buyers who track either can see exactly what one piece adds before deciding whether it fits their day.

Why SodaBoost Is a Gummy

A gummy turns a supplement into something chewed rather than swallowed with water, which suits people who dislike capsules. SodaBoost's recipe follows classic confectionery lines, with corn syrup, cane sugar, and water thickened by apple pectin, and that base is the source of the 3 g of added sugar in every piece. Sorbitol liquid helps the texture stay soft, citric acid and sodium citrate dihydrate keep the flavor bright, and natural flavors finish it. Gelatin is not part of the recipe, and every gummy totals 10 calories.

The SodaBoost Label at a Closer Look

The SodaBoost bottle spreads its information across three panels. The center panel carries the brand name in gold beneath a Spartan helmet and laurel wreath, with a small Brazilian flag above it and the words“30 Gummies | Dietary Supplement” below. The right panel holds the Supplement Facts box, followed by the other ingredients and a note that the gummies are produced in a GMP facility. The left panel gives the directions, the warning statement, storage guidance, the distributor's details, and the note that SodaBoost is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

SodaBoost Gummies Ingredients

SodaBoost keeps all nine active ingredients within a single 82 mg proprietary blend, which the label's footnote equates to about 567 mg when expressed as dry powders. Concentrated extracts explain the gap between the two figures, since an extract carries the compounds of a larger quantity of dried plant. Each one is profiled below, following the sequence printed on the label. Only caffeine carries a stated amount.

Muira Puama Extract

Taken from the bark and roots of Ptychopetalum olacoides, an understory tree native to the Amazon basin, muira puama has featured in Brazilian herbal tonics for generations. The bark is traditionally shaved and steeped to make teas and tinctures. It heads the SodaBoost panel.

Maca Extract

Grown on the high plateaus of central Peru, the turnip-shaped maca root (Lepidium meyenii) has been dried, boiled, and milled for food by local families for centuries. Its ability to thrive in thin air and freezing nights is a large part of its reputation, and the root comes in cream, red, and black varieties.

Catuaba Extract

Catuaba is a Brazilian name shared by the barks of several native trees, Trichilia catigua among them. Steeped as a tea, it has long kept company with muira puama in traditional Brazilian tonics, which is why the two often appear together in formulas made for men.

Green Tea Extract

The tea plant, Camellia sinensis, supplies the leaves for green tea extract, which is rich in catechins, EGCG chief among them, and carries caffeine of its own. In a 1999 paper in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers measured energy use in 10 healthy men over complete days inside a respiratory chamber; a catechin- and caffeine-rich green tea extract lifted daily energy expenditure 4 percent above placebo, while caffeine alone, at the same dose, had no measurable effect. The study was conducted independently and was not affiliated with SodaBoost.

Caffeine (5 mg)

SodaBoost lists caffeine as a separate line inside the blend, at 5 mg per gummy. With that figure on the label, anyone who keeps count of coffee, tea, and soft drinks can add the gummy to the day's caffeine total without guesswork.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) ranks among the best-known roots in Ayurveda, where it is classed as a rasayana, or rejuvenating herb, and its Sanskrit name refers to the root's horse-like smell. A 2019 trial in Cureus randomly assigned 60 adults with high perceived stress to ashwagandha root extract or placebo for eight weeks; the ashwagandha groups ended the study with significantly reduced perceived-stress ratings and cortisol levels in the blood, along with better sleep quality than the placebo group. The study was conducted independently and was not affiliated with SodaBoost.

L-Arginine

Poultry, fish, dairy, nuts and seeds all supply L-arginine, which the body relies on to produce nitric oxide, a signaling molecule that helps blood vessels relax. It is classed as an amino acid, and the body also makes a share of its own.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris, a low creeping plant of warm, dry climates, produces a spiny fruit that both Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese practice have made use of. Known in Sanskrit as gokshura, it is a regular feature of supplements made for men.

Epimedium

Epimedium, a genus of leafy perennials, has a long record in Chinese herbal practice, where its dried leaves are prepared as a tea. Its signature compound is icariin, and many gardeners know the plant as a shade-loving ground cover with heart-shaped leaves.

Research into single ingredients looks at each one in isolation; none of the studies above examined the finished SodaBoost gummy.

How SodaBoost Gummies Are Taken

Directions on the label are simple: chew a single gummy each day, or follow whatever a qualified health care professional advises. On its FAQ page, the brand suggests the morning, or about 30 minutes before the day's main activities or workouts. With 30 gummies in a bottle, one bottle covers a month of daily use. Between uses, the bottle should sit somewhere between 15°C and 30°C (59°F to 86°F) with its lid tight.

SodaBoost Supplement Facts

For each serving of one gummy (a bottle holds 30), the SodaBoost panel shows:



10 calories

3 g total carbohydrate, 1% DV

3 g total sugars (the full 3 g is added sugar), 6% DV

4 mg sodium, below 1% DV

82 mg proprietary blend (about 567 mg as dry powders): muira puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine (5 mg), ashwagandha, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, Epimedium extract Also present: corn syrup, cane sugar, water, apple pectin, sorbitol liquid, natural flavors, citric acid, sodium citrate dihydrate

The percentages refer to Daily Values calculated from 2,000 calories a day; neither total sugars nor the proprietary blend has an established Daily Value.

SodaBoost Safety Information

The label advises expectant and breastfeeding women, anyone on medication and people who have a medical condition to see a doctor before starting SodaBoost, and to stop taking it and get medical advice if an adverse reaction develops. It also asks that the bottle be kept where children cannot reach it and that a bottle with a broken or missing under-cap seal not be used. Anyone keeping an eye on caffeine can count the 5 mg per gummy toward the day's total.

Where SodaBoost Gummies Are Available

SodaBoost Gummies are sold through the official SodaBoost website, which offers 2-, 3-, and 6-bottle bundles. BuyGoods operates the checkout and processes each order, and the order page promises buyers their money back within 60 days if they are not satisfied after taking the gummies daily for 30 days or longer. Package options and terms are shown before payment is completed, and each order is a one-time payment according to the brand's FAQ.

Frequently Asked Questions About SodaBoost

What is SodaBoost?

It is a men's gummy supplement meant for one daily serving, built on an 82 mg blend of nine ingredients.

Is SodaBoost the same as Soda Boost?

Yes. The label prints the name as one word, SodaBoost, while many shoppers type it as two words, Soda Boost. Both refer to the same gummy.

What ingredients does SodaBoost contain?

The blend lists muira puama, maca, and catuaba first, followed by green tea extract, caffeine, ashwagandha, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, and Epimedium.

What is a proprietary blend?

It is a group of ingredients listed together under one total weight. On the SodaBoost panel, the total is 82 mg, and only caffeine is given its own figure inside it.

How much caffeine is in a SodaBoost gummy?

Five milligrams, listed on its own line inside the blend.

Why does SodaBoost list caffeine separately?

Plenty of people keep a running tally of the caffeine they have in a day, so the label gives that figure by itself; the other eight ingredients are covered only by the 82 mg blend total.

How many calories and how much sugar does one gummy have?

Each gummy has 10 calories, with 3 g of added sugar.

When should SodaBoost be taken?

The label calls for one gummy once daily, and the brand's FAQ suggests the morning or about 30 minutes before the day's main activities.

How long does one bottle last?

Thirty days: a bottle contains 30 gummies, and the label calls for one a day.

Does SodaBoost contain gelatin?

No gelatin is listed. The gummies are firmed with apple pectin.

Where is SodaBoost made?

According to its label, SodaBoost is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and produced in a GMP facility.

Who distributes SodaBoost?

Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida, as printed on the label.

Is each order a one-time purchase?

Yes. The brand's FAQ describes every order as a single payment with no automatic shipments or recurring charges.

How should SodaBoost be stored?

At room temperature, roughly 59°F to 86°F, sealed tightly and kept where children can't get to it.

Does SodaBoost need to be refrigerated?

No. Room-temperature storage is what the label specifies, as long as the cap stays closed.

What is muira puama?

An Amazonian tree whose bark and roots go into traditional Brazilian preparations. SodaBoost lists it first in its blend.

What is catuaba?

A traditional Brazilian bark preparation, made from several native trees and often paired with muira puama.

What is maca?

A root vegetable from the Peruvian Andes that has been part of the local diet for centuries; it appears second in the SodaBoost blend.

Where can SodaBoost Gummies be bought?

Through the official SodaBoost Gummies website, where BuyGoods handles checkout.

Does SodaBoost offer a refund policy?

Yes. Buyers who are unhappy after a month of daily use can claim a refund within the 60-day guarantee window shown on the order page, provided the return conditions in the brand's FAQ are met, and support questions go to....

About SodaBoost

SodaBoost is a men's dietary supplement brand built around a chewable gummy taken once a day and distributed by Instituto Experience. The brand's goal is to keep its label complete and readable, so that what each gummy contains, from the blend to the sugar and caffeine figures, is plain to anyone considering a bottle. Its packaging pairs a navy label with a gold Spartan helmet and laurel wreath.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Contact

Kevin Learne Media Relations, SodaBoost

SodaBoost

...

+1 (507) 448-8190





Attachment

SodaBoost Introduces SodaBoost Gummies, Pairing Brazilian Muira Puama and Catuaba With Maca in One Daily Chewable

CONTACT: Kevin Learne Media Relations, SodaBoost SodaBoost... +1 (507) 448-8190