Brazil Potash AI-Powered X-Ray Transmission Sorting Testing Shows Potential For Higher Production And Longer Mine Life

AI-powered X-ray Transmission ("XRT") sorting testwork on samples of mineralized material successfully showed that approximately 20% of the tested lower-grade material could be screened out before reaching the processing plant, potentially freeing up capacity to increase production and/or extend mine life.

Additional testwork, technical and economic studies will need to be done after commercial production to consider whether the technology could be incorporated into the Autazes Project.



MANAUS, Brazil, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GRO), a critical mineral exploration and development company advancing the Autazes Potash Project (the "Autazes Project" or "Project") in Amazonas State, Brazil, today announced positive initial results from its testing of Artificial Intelligence-powered X-ray Transmission (“XRT”) sorting technology, initiated when first announced in December 2025.

The testwork, conducted with engineering firm ERCOSPLAN, indicates that AI-powered XRT sorting technology is able to distinguish higher-grade potash mineralization from lower-grade material within the tested sample. The test was performed on ore greater than approximately 8 mm in size, and ERCOSPLAN anticipates that approximately 40% to 55% of the material it expects to mine will be greater than this size. In the initial test program, a sample containing approximately 13% KCl was upgraded to approximately 27% KCl, while the rejected fraction contained approximately 1% to 2% KCl. Based on the results obtained from the tested sample, approximately 20% of the lower-grade material in the sample was rejected prior to processing. Due to the small sample tested, the results are indicative and cannot yet be regarded as representative of full-scale mine production.

The Company intends to perform additional testwork and further engineering and economic analysis to consider and evaluate whether AI-powered XRT sorting technology could be implemented at the Autazes project to:

preconcentrate material and then hot leach process it to potentially increase production without the need to build a third mine shaft, and/oraccess lower-grade areas of the Autazes potash deposit that are not economic to mine today, extending the mine's operating life.

"These results show promise for Autazes," said Matt Simpson, CEO of Brazil Potash. "These initial results suggest that AI-powered XRT sorting technology can tell higher-grade potash mineralization apart from lower-grade material within the tested sample. This gives us an interesting opportunity to potentially unlock production flexibility down the road, whether that means a higher production rate and/or a longer mine life, subject to further testing and study. The next step is to test XRT sorting on a much larger sample after we initiate commercial production of the mine to potentially incorporate this technology."

The AI-powered XRT sorting system being tested is a third-party technology that incorporates data-driven classification tools to analyze individual particles and assess potential separation of higher-grade mineralized material from lower-grade material. The system supplier describes the technology as using deep learning and convolutional neural networks trained on millions of images to recognize complex features such as shape, size and colour, allowing it to distinguish materials that are difficult to separate with conventional sensors. The AI-analyzed data triggers high-speed valve blocks that fire precise bursts of air to eject lower-grade particles.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Simpson is a Professional Engineer and a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario. He is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE American: GRO) (), through its subsidiary Potássio do Brasil, is developing the Autazes Project to supply potash to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security, with among the highest amounts of fresh water and arable land and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, yet the country imported approximately 96% of the potash it consumed in 2025 despite hosting what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and in public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, are forward-looking statements, and include but are not limited to future business strategy, plans and goals, timelines and anticipated achievements, and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates, including of the results of the XRT sorting testwork described herein; industry-related risks including fluctuations in potash supply and demand; timing and amount of capital expenditures; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities and other operational risks; political or economic developments; uncertainties and risks related to the capital markets and ability to raise additional funds for project construction; unexpected geological or environmental conditions; changes in government legislation and regulations; success in obtaining required licenses and permits, and risks related to legal, regulatory and licensing proceedings, including further appeals or challenges relating to the Autazes Project.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the initiation of commercial production, the potential applicability and performance of XRT sorting technology at the Autazes Project; the ability of the technology to distinguish higher-grade mineralized material from lower-grade material under operational conditions; the proportion of material that may be rejected or upgraded through future sorting programs; the representativeness of future test samples; planned future testwork and its timing and results; the possible incorporation of sorting technology into future project designs; and the potential effect of sorting technology on processing plant operations, production rates, project economics, capital requirements, shaft requirements, access to lower-grade mineralization and mine life.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, among others: that future test samples will be sufficiently representative; that future testing results will be generally consistent with the initial test results reported herein; that the sorting performance observed during testwork can be replicated at larger scale; that required equipment and technology will be commercially available; that future engineering studies will support implementation of the technology; that necessary financing and regulatory approvals will be obtained; and that the Autazes Project proceeds substantially as currently contemplated by management. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

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Brazil Potash Investor Relations

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